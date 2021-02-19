Georgia Baseball Opening Weekend

If you have been struggling with the cold weather, like so many have been lately, we have some news that should warm you up a little bit. As we head into the weekend, Georgia heads into its baseball season and that means spring is in the air.

Georgia Baseball opens the 2021 season with a four-game series against Evansville with a crowd limit of 600 fans.

Head coach Scott Strickland appeared to have a special season ahead of him last year, as Georgia held a ranking as high as No. 2 in the nation before the season came to a halt. This season, Georgia begins ranked No. 12 with a lot to play for.

Georgia has twenty players returning with ten pitchers that made an appearance last season, and six starters including outfielder/second baseman Riley King, pitcher/outfielder Logan Moody, and catcher Mason Meadows.

Another returning player to keep an eye on this weekend is centerfielder Ben Anderson, who ended the shortened 2020 season with a batting average of .414 through 18 games.

Weekend Rotation

With Emmerson Hancock and Cole Wilcox beginning their careers in the MLB, Georgia’s weekend rotation will have a few new faces. While most of Georgia’s weekend rotation will be young guys, senior left-hander CJ Smith will bring the veteran presence to the rotation as he takes the mound on opening day.

Smith started his career at Georgia as a bullpen guy with the occasional appearance playing in centerfield before making his way into the mid-week starting rotation by the end of his freshman season. Smith is still looking to put a full season of work together because he missed most of his sophomore season with a back injury, and he only had four starts and 19 innings pitched before his junior season came to an end due to COVID-19.

Freshmen Luke Wagner and Jaden Woods will take the mound for the double-header on Saturday, and redshirt freshman Charlie Goldstein will start game four on Sunday.

