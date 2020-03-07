Georgia Baseball Thumps UMass, Takes Second of the Series

The Bulldogs’ bats were absolutely on fire in Game 2 of a three-game series against UMASS, taking the game 16-2. RHP Cole Wilcox got his fourth start of the year for the Dawgs, giving up no earned runs in five innings.

After an early run due to an error at the plate, the Dawgs got hot and never looked back. Wilcox recorded six strikeouts and the win, now 3-0 on the season. After having a scoreless first inning, the Dawgs lit it up in the 2nd racking up 10 runs, the most in an inning since Georgia’s 14-4 victory over KSU in 2018.

The first two runs came after Connor Tate hit a single to left and brother Cole Tate brought him home with a two-run blast over the left-center wall. Just after, Cam Shepherd hit a two-RBI single to take over the team RBI lead at 20 just for it to be taken back over by Tucker Bradley with a two-RBI double, setting the lead at 21. The Dawgs made it all the way through rotation allowing Cole Tate to step back up to the plate and hit an RBI single followed by Riley King, Ben Anderson, and Shane Marshall all of which hitting RBI singles as well. Even more impressive, of the ten runs scored, nine of them were scored with two outs.

The double for Tucker Bradley marks his 15th consecutive game reaching safely, having a hit in every game this year. Bradley has been on an absolute tear posting a .438 batting average and now 22 RBIs after a Sac Fly in the fourth.

The Dawgs continued to show their hitting strength in the 4th, posting another 5 runs including said Sac Fly from Bradley, a two-RBI single from Riley King and an RBI single from Cam Shepherd, making the game 16-1.

In the top of the 6th, Wilcox was relieved by RHP Jack Gowen who posted a career-high five strikeouts in only two innings of work. The Minutemen scored an RBI single in the ninth but that was it, the game ending 16-2.

Photo via @BaseballUGA

It was an excellent outing for the Bulldogs, especially for Cole Tate who was 4 for 6 with 4 RBIs, a career-high. The series against UMASS wraps up tomorrow at 1 PM here at Foley Field. If the Dawgs can continue to bat this well and keep this incredibly deep bullpen healthy, they have a chance to take home the trophy in Omaha this year. SEC play starts March 13th against the No. 1 ranked Florida Gators in Gainesville and will be a testament to how deep this roster really is.

All Photos via georgiadogs.com

