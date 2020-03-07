BulldogMaven
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

Georgia Baseball Thumps UMass, Takes Second of the Series

Chris Allen

The Bulldogs’ bats were absolutely on fire in Game 2 of a three-game series against UMASS, taking the game 16-2. RHP Cole Wilcox got his fourth start of the year for the Dawgs, giving up no earned runs in five innings.

After an early run due to an error at the plate, the Dawgs got hot and never looked back. Wilcox recorded six strikeouts and the win, now 3-0 on the season. After having a scoreless first inning, the Dawgs lit it up in the 2nd racking up 10 runs, the most in an inning since Georgia’s 14-4 victory over KSU in 2018.

The first two runs came after Connor Tate hit a single to left and brother Cole Tate brought him home with a two-run blast over the left-center wall. Just after, Cam Shepherd hit a two-RBI single to take over the team RBI lead at 20 just for it to be taken back over by Tucker Bradley with a two-RBI double, setting the lead at 21. The Dawgs made it all the way through rotation allowing Cole Tate to step back up to the plate and hit an RBI single followed by Riley King, Ben Anderson, and Shane Marshall all of which hitting RBI singles as well. Even more impressive, of the ten runs scored, nine of them were scored with two outs.

The double for Tucker Bradley marks his 15th consecutive game reaching safely, having a hit in every game this year. Bradley has been on an absolute tear posting a .438 batting average and now 22 RBIs after a Sac Fly in the fourth.

The Dawgs continued to show their hitting strength in the 4th, posting another 5 runs including said Sac Fly from Bradley, a two-RBI single from Riley King and an RBI single from Cam Shepherd, making the game 16-1.

In the top of the 6th, Wilcox was relieved by RHP Jack Gowen who posted a career-high five strikeouts in only two innings of work. The Minutemen scored an RBI single in the ninth but that was it, the game ending 16-2.

Georgia Wins
Photo via @BaseballUGA

It was an excellent outing for the Bulldogs, especially for Cole Tate who was 4 for 6 with 4 RBIs, a career-high. The series against UMASS wraps up tomorrow at 1 PM here at Foley Field. If the Dawgs can continue to bat this well and keep this incredibly deep bullpen healthy, they have a chance to take home the trophy in Omaha this year. SEC play starts March 13th against the No. 1 ranked Florida Gators in Gainesville and will be a testament to how deep this roster really is.

All Photos via georgiadogs.com

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Most Likely Landing Spots For Jake Fromm

The combine is over with and free agency is looming. The current NFL market is starting to and will clear up the possible spots for Jake Fromm.

Blayne Gilmer

Georgia Football: Position Battles on Defense for Spring Practice

Spring practice is nearing for Georgia football. Though they return some serious depth and talent, there are position battles on the defensive side of the ball.

Brooks Austin

Bleacher Report Says The State with The Most Talent is Georgia

The state of Georgia currently ranks No. 1 in terms of talent across football according to Bleacher Report. A few Bulldogs were part of the reasoning.

Brent Wilson

Georgia Recruiting: Get to Know 2021 Top Target, Nyland Green

Nyland Green's recruitment has skyrocketed as of late. We caught up with the Georgia target to get his thoughts on UGA as well as his plans for visits this spring.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Football Makes Top List for Xavian Sorey Jr.

Xavian Sorey Jr. has narrowed down his recruitment process to a top ten list of schools. The Georgia Bulldogs find themselves in the mix.

Brooks Austin

MJ Morris, 2022 QB, Is Building A Good Relationship With Georgia

Fresh off an unofficial visit to UGA, 2022 quarterback MJ Morris from Carrollton, Georgia, talks about the relationship he's building with the coaching staff.

Blayne Gilmer

Marlin Dean Commits to Georgia

It' still early in the 2021 recruiting cycle, but the University of Georgia has it's third commitment today, as yet another in-state product, Marlin Dean picks the Dawgs.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Football: Which Early Enrollees Could Make a Splash This Spring

Spring football practice starts in less than two weeks at the University of Georgia. Today, we look at the early enrollees and which could make a splash this spring.

Brooks Austin

by

brent.wilson

Georgia Recruiting: 2023 DE, Justin Benton Talks About Recent Visit

It's early in the 2023 cycle, but that hasn't stopped DE, Justin Benton from racking up offers from top programs like Georgia. He recaps his recent visit to Athens.

Brooks Austin

by

brent.wilson

G5 Recruiting: The Home For All Mid Major Prospects

With all the love and admiration shown for the four and five stars of the world, I felt it necessary to shine some light on the Group of 5 guys.

Brooks Austin