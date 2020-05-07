Georgia Basketball: Bulldogs continue to pursue transfer options

Rayshaun Hammonds announced his intent to keep his name in the NBA Draft this past Saturday. That leaves the Bulldogs with an open scholarship to fill, likely towards a post player.

Losing a guy like Hammonds isn't easy to do as he led the team in rebounds this past season and recorded countless double-digit scoring games in his tenure as a Bulldog. With that being said, is it a given that Georgia will allocate this scholarship towards a transfer big?

Not necessarily. Georgia could go on to land a player like Jonathan Kuminga, Mike Foster, or Moussa Cisse, who could each have an Anthony Edwards-like effect on the program. All three of these players are highly considering reclassifying to 2020 and have Georgia in their top groups.

While it would be fun and exciting for Georgia to pick up another potential top draft pick, it is not a given that these guys decide to reclassify, nor is it a given these days that they even go to college with the G-League now in play for the nation's top talents. So, it makes sense for the Bulldogs to keep reaching out to transfers, as they have done all offseason.

On Sunday, Arizona State's Romello White entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. Standing at 6'8 235 pounds, White averaged 10.2 PPG and 8.8 RPG as a junior. He's looking to find a bigger role at a new school, preferably closer to home in Suwanee, Georgia.

Early on, White's name has been linked to Vanderbilt from his AAU connection to coach Jerry Stackhouse. However, White's recruitment to Georgia Tech, where he originally signed to play, was led by current Georgia assistant, Chad Dollar. This gives him a connection to both Georgia and Georgia Tech, who can both offer closer proximity to home for White and his family.

Georgia fans and players both would rather be on the same side as White this season, as he put up 18 points and 17 rebounds when the Bulldogs went to Tempe last December.

White is currently entered in the NBA Draft but is still maintaining his eligibility.

Georgia also made the cut for Miami (OH) transfer, Nike Sibande. The 6'4 guard also included Alabama, Arkansas, Georgetown, and Xavier. He will have to sit out the 2020-2021 season, which makes him an unlikely match for the Bulldogs. However, it would be valuable for them to stash away a player who is averaging over 15 PPG for his career.

Expect Sibande to come to a decision soon.

