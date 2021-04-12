What Georgia Gained With Jailyn Ingram Transfer

Georgia basketball added Jailyn Ingram to its roster Sunday via the transfer portal. Ingram is a Florida State graduate with over 1,300 career points.

Georgia basketball was back on the receiving end of the transfer portal Sunday afternoon when Florida Atlantic graduate Jailyn Ingram committed to the Bulldogs.

Ingram is a local product, he played basketball for the stellar Morgan County High School program, but he wasn't an elite prospect and he wound up at Florida Atlantic. However, Ingram immediately became one of the Owls' best players. He started 28 games as a freshman and averaged 8.2 points and 4.2 boards per game.

In five years at Florida Atlantic, Ingram started 105 games and scored 1334 points by shooting 44.5-percent from the field. Last year, he averaged 12.4 points and six rebounds per game despite coming off the bench more often than he had in previous years (started 15 of 22 games).

Clearly, Ingram is a good scorer, but how does he score his points?

For starters, he's solid from long-range, it's something he's worked hard on. Ingram wasn't a good three-point shooter as a freshman and he made great improvements to his shot each year. Last season, he drained 45-percent of his 93-long-range attempts.

Ingram had a cold night here-and-there, but he was a reliable three-point shooter most nights. He shot 7-of-8 from downtown against Florida National; 5-of-8 against Florida College; 4-of-5 against James Madison; and 4-of-6 against Southern Mississippi.



He also has a presence in the paint. Ingram isn't a dominator down-low at 6-7 at 220 lbs., but he is a capable shooter. Ingram has some finesse as a slasher to get to the basket. He's physical enough to post up against Conference USA defenders. We'll have to wait and see if he can do the same against SEC post players.

Overall, Ingram is a good addition to the Georgia basketball program and will supplant one of the Bulldogs' three graduate transfers from last season. Tom Crean's rebuild of the team still has a long way to go as he still needs to find players that can replace Toumani Camara and Tye Fagan's production.