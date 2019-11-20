Georgia Basketball: LIVE Gameday Updates/Blog vs. Georgia Tech

For the 196th time, dating all the way back to 1907, Clean, Old Fashioned Hate makes its way to the hardwood at the Stegeman Arena here in Athens, Georgia! The Bulldogs have won the last three contests, though the Yellow Jackets hold the series lead 105-90.

Keys to the Matchup:

Can Anthony Edwards continue to take over games in the second half against Power-5 caliber opponents?

Can Georgia contain Michael Devoe? (Averaging 18.8 PPG)

Who wins the turnover battle? Both of these teams force turnovers leading to fastbreak points.

Which team finds their shot from the 3-pt land? Both teams are shooting 29% from beyond the arc. Can someone get hot in tonight's game?

Georgia heads into the matchup as a 5.5 point favorite, and ESPN's Basketball Power Index gives the Bulldogs a 56.1% chance to win the game.

How to Watch/Listen:

The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and the SECNetwork starting at 7:00PM EST. As always, you can listen to the broadcast over on GeorgiaDogs.com radio network.

Scouts:

We've gotten word here at The Bulldog Maven that twenty-seven scouts and executives from twenty NBA teams are in attendance for tonight's game. Two-thirds of the league will be represented tonight inside of The Steg.

Pregame:

First Half:

It was an ugly start to tonight's game. Through the first four minutes Tech was up just 3-0.

James Banks III is proving to be a problem early for the Dawgs, he has two blocks in the first half already and two rebounds.

Rayshound Hammonds has Georgia's best offensive weapon through 15 minutes, leading all scorers with 12 points here early. Though, he's about the only one as Tech's 3-2 zone defense is giving Georgia problems.

Make that 17 points for Hammonds. He's scored 7 straight points for the Dawgs.

With Hammonds scoring run, the Dawgs take their first lead of the game with 3:30 remaining in the first half. Dawgs on top 27-25.

Georgia has opened up a seven-point lead here inside The Steg and Georgia Tech is forced to take a timeout following a 13-3 run by the Dawgs.

Georgia Tech scores their first bucket in 4:32 of gametime.

End of the first half, Georgia's on top 35-27 thanks to 19 points from Rayshaun Hammonds.

Second Half:

Anthony Edwards has started to heat up at the start of the second half with 8 points to bring his total to 10.

After leading Georgia with 19 points in the first half, Rayshaun Hammonds has four fouls with just over 10 minutes left in the contest.

Georgia's lead has been extended to 13 following a 1 for 9 shooting drought from the Jackets.

Both teams now are now in the bonus with 6:05 left in the contest. UGA has 10 fouls in the second half, to GT's 9.

Things are getting a little tight with 3:48 left as GT hits 4 of 5 field goals and brings the score to 71-62.

Anthony Edwards converts his second and-1 of the game. Edwards now has 18 in the contest to go along with 8 rebounds.

With just over a minute left, down ten GT has moved into a full-court press. Georgia Tech's Michael Devoe hits a three-pointer with 34.6 left in the game to bring the Bulldog's lead to just six. Devoe now has a game-high 28 points.

Devoe hits yet another three to bring the lead to just five with 3.5 seconds left, as Darnell Gresham Jr. heads to the line to shoot two. He hits them both to ice the game.