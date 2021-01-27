Keys to Victory Against South Carolina

Georgia basketball's SEC winning streak ended Saturday at the hands of the Florida Gators. The Bulldogs head into Wednesday's matchup with South Carolina looking to start a new winning streak.

The Gamecocks are looking to do the same. They've dropped their last three games and because of two postponements haven't experienced victory since Jan. 6. However, South Carolina is a better team than its 3-5 record suggests. Here are two things Georgia needs to do to leave Columbia with a win:

Get more out of Toumani Camara

Camara has been in a bit of a funk since the Arkansas game. Camara hasn't drained a three-pointer since then, he's struggling at the free-throw line and he's been getting dominated on the boards. His minutes have decreased since the Ole Miss game. Camara played just 28 minutes against Kentucky and only 17 minutes against Florida.

Camara's so-so play was a crucial factor in Georgia's losses to Auburn and Florida. If Georgia has any hope of making the NCAA Tournament, Camara has to play at the level he performed earlier in the season. South Carolina is a great opponent for Camara to re-establish himself.

The Gamecocks aren't a particularly dominant team on the boards and they had a poor night rebounding against Auburn on Saturday although that was against JT Thor and Jaylin Williams. During its three-game losing streak, South Carolina has been outplayed in the paint.

Manage minutes better

Head coach Tom Crean made questionable personnel decisions Saturday against Florida. Tye Fagan started, but played only 19 minutes despite performing very well. He scored eight points and grabbed six rebounds, while somehow playing less than half of the game.

Talented freshman forward Josh Taylor hasn't played since the Arkansas game. While he's probably not ready for the spotlight, Georgia needs to use him. For starters, the Bulldogs need a player of Taylor's size on the floor. Second, minutes in SEC play will speed up his development.