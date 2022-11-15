Georgia Basketball vs Miami (OH) Preview

The Georgia Bulldogs will be back in Athens this evening as they host the Miami (OH) Redhawks for the first time in series history. This will be just the 2nd time that these teams will meet on the court and the first time since 2001. Georgia currently leads the series 1-0.

The Bulldogs fell to 1-1 in their second game of the season on Friday night when they lost to The Wake Forrest Demon Deacons 71-81. 15 turnovers and a poor shooting performance plagued the team as they trailed by double digits for the majority of the game. They will look to turn things around against a Miami team that will be playing their first road game of the season.

Miami, like Georgia is also in its first year of a new coaching regime under Travis Steele. Steele transferred from Xavier college, where he garnered a 70-50 record in his 4 years of coaching the team. He currently has led the Redhawks to a 1-1 record this season. Miami is coming off of a dominating home victory against Goshen College despite shooting under 50% from the field.

Miami will need another big game from sophomore gaurd Julian Lewis, who scored a season high 17 points in 25 minutes of play against Goshen College. Lewis, who transferred from William & Mary College last season averaged just over 7 points and 4 rebounds in his 2021 campaign has been a much improved scorer in his first 2 games for Miami. Another set of key players will be gaurds Billy Smith and Eli Yofan. Smith and Yofan lead the Redhawks with 3 steals a game and could make a huge impact against the turnover prone Bulldogs.

Georgia will rely heavily on Freshman Forward, KyeRon Lindsay. Lindsay who was rated by 247sports as a 4 star prospect currently leads the Bulldogs in rebounds while shooting over 57% from the field. Junior gaurd, Kario Oquendo will also have a major impact on Georgia's success tonight. He currently leads the team in points, but also averages 4 turnovers a game. Oquendo and company will need to protect the ball in order to be victorious tonight.

How to Watch Georgia vs Miami (OH)

Gameday: Monday, Nov. 14th, 2022

Monday, Nov. 14th, 2022 Game time: 7 pm ET

7 pm ET TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Location: Stegman Coliseum. Athens, Georgia (Georgia)

Stegman Coliseum. Athens, Georgia (Georgia) Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Start with a 7-day free trial! Stream on ESPN - HERE

Jeff Dantzler (play-by-play) and Marcus Thorton (Color), will be on the call.

How to Listen

The Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network is readily available with Scott Howard on the call.