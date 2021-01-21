MVPs From Last-Second Win Over Kentucky

The Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcasts
MVPs From Georgia's Last-Minute Win Over Kentucky

The three graduate transfers led Georgia to a huge victory over Kentucky Wednesday night.
Georgia basketball defeated Kentucky for the first time in eight years Wednesday night, snapping a 14-game losing streak to the Wildcats.

The Bulldogs defeated Kentucky 63-62 with a late comeback completed with a layup by P.J. Horne. Here are the MVPs from Georgia's victory.

P.J. Horne, forward

P.J. Horne had a mostly quiet night, with just eight points and one rebound. But he made the biggest shot of Georgia's season. Horne made the shot with a second left to give Georgia the win. He had to break open on an inbound pass from the baseline and make a shot with two defenders on his back.

His other six points were important as well. Horne made a three-pointer two minutes into the game to give Georgia an early 5-0 lead. He later sunk a three-pointer with six minutes left in the first half to extend Georgia's lead to 23-17.

USATSI_15461575

Andrew Garcia, forward

Andrew Garcia had a magnificent game Wednesday night, scoring 16 points and grabbing six offensive rebounds off the bench. For whatever reason, Kentucky couldn't keep track of Garcia. He constantly snuck past the Wildcat defense to find open shots under the basket.

Before Horne made the game-winning shot, Garcia made a shot to cut the score to 62-61. While Kentucky's defense all watched Sahvir Wheeler in transition, Garcia snuck behind them to get open in the paint for an uncontested shot. 

USATSI_15461759

Justin Kier, guard

Georgia had 10 steals Wednesday night, Justin Kier accounted for half of them. Kier didn't just steal the ball, he cashed in those thefts for points. He took three of his steals straight to the bucket. Kier finished the game with seven points, five steals, five rebounds, and three assists. m

