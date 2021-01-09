Who's Going To Lead Georgia to Its First SEC Win?

Georgia travels to Arkansas Saturday looking for its first SEC win of the 2020-21 season. Here are the players to keep an eye on.

Georgia basketball is still looking for its first SEC win of the season.

Saturday, the Bulldogs travel to Arkansas who is looking to snap a two-game SEC losing streak itself. Something has to give and these two players will help it give in Georgia's favor.

Toumani Camara, forward

Arkansas is dominating opponents on the boards this season, grabbing 43.6 boards per game and only allowing 34.5 per game. For Georgia to keep up, Toumani Camara needs to have a big game in the paint. At 6-8 and 220 lbs. he's about the only player in Georgia's rotation that passes for a "big man."

If anyone can take it to Arkansas on the boards, it's Camara. He's averaging 8.9 rebounds per game, but his average jumps to 10.5 in SEC play. But he'll have his work cut out for him facing a low post that includes four players 6-9 or taller.

Camara is just as important on offense, particularly in the post. Missouri and Tennessee found the formula for scoring points against Arkansas: Picky shooting around the arch, and relying on points in the paint. Expect Georgia's guard to pass on taking three's and instead look for Camara down low.

Justin Kier, guard

About that picky three-point shooting. Justin Kier has the hot hand right now. He scored 25 points Wednesday night in an overtime loss to LSU. 18 of his points came from outside. If Georgia can keep up with Arkansas by scoring in the paint, it'll make Kier's three-point shooting have a bigger impact.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.