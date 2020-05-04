Georgia Basketball: How do the Bulldogs replace Rayshaun Hammonds?

This past Saturday, the Bulldogs took a hit in losing junior forward, Rayshaun Hammonds to the NBA Draft. NBADraft.net currently has Hammonds falling to Golden State at 52nd in their most recent mock draft. Hammonds and Anthony Edwards could be the first pair of Bulldogs taken in the same draft class since Trey Thompkins and Travis Leslie in 2011.

Georgia fans were hoping to have Hammonds back given the fact he finished second on the team in points (12.6 PPG) and led the team in rebounds (7.3 RPG). Hammonds would have been headed into his senior year and could've potentially found an even larger role for the Bulldogs.

That's now out the door with Hammonds deciding to sign with an agent, removing his amateur status. So where do the Bulldogs look to replace his production?

It doesn't necessarily have to be a one-man replacement; it can be a team effort. For starters, Georgia already has a few potential post-playing candidates already on the roster. After 23 starts as a true freshman, Toumani Camara looks like he's ready to take the next step as a post scorer. NBADraft.net has mocked Camara to be a first-round pick in 2021. Mike Peake is also due more minutes after his performance as a post defender this past season.

The Bulldogs are also adding a handful of talented big men in the 2020 recruiting cycle. Josh Taylor and Jonathan Ned both offer length as defenders, as well as a solid stroke from outside. The Bulldogs will also be bringing in another JUCO transfer and former AAU teammate of Sahvir Wheeler in Tyron McMillan. Wheeler raved about McMillan's high basketball IQ, as well as his ability to pass, finish lobs, and defend.

With a scholarship available now with Hammonds' departure, expect Georgia to allocate it with a starting-caliber post player.

Georgia has been in contact with two potential reclassifying big men in Mike Foster and Moussa Cisse. Both are rated as Top-10 prospects for the 2021 class according to the 247sports composite. Cisse recently included Georgia in his new Top-6, and Georgia is the crystal ball favorite for Foster per the 247sports' crystal ball. Cisse and Foster have not announced their intentions as of now.

The Bulldogs may also be looking at adding a graduate transfer, like recent Arizona State transfer, Romello White. While it is not known whether Georgia has reached out or not, it wouldn't be surprising if the Bulldogs did decide to pursue White. The 6'8 235-pound big man is originally from the Atlanta area, and was once committed to Georgia Tech. However, it should be noted that Georgia assistant coach, Chad Dollar was his lead recruiter at Georgia Tech. Furthermore, the Bulldogs extended an offer to White in the 2016 recruiting cycle.

Expect the Bulldogs to take their time in allocating this scholarship to make sure it goes to an instant impact type of player.

