BulldogMaven
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

Georgia Basketball Blows Yet Another Double-Digit Lead, lose 105-102 in OT

Brooks Austin

The Georgia Bulldogs lost 105-102 in OT here in Athens. Here's the rundown of the contest. 

First Half: 

Georgia opened with five turnovers in the first four minutes of the contest, allowing Alabama to jump out to a 9-4 lead. 

Toumani Camara started the game off hot despite the early turnovers, he scored the team's first six points, all on dunks. The rest of the team was 2 for 5 from the floor. 

From there it was back and forth basketball for the most part. Both teams played rather sloppy early, turning the ball over a collective 17 times in the first half. 

Anthony Edwards was held scoreless for the better part of the first half, scoring just 4 points thanks to two layups just before the end of the first half. 

The first half from Alabama was filled with easy baskets it seems. Despite shooting a dismal 2 for 11 from three-point land, they ended the half shooting 54.1% from the field. That's not exactly lockdown defense. 

Alabama's lead scorer in the first half was Kira Lewis Jr. who had 12 points on 5/9 from the floor. Tyree Crump led the way for the Dawgs with 8 points in the half. 

Alabama led at the half (45-41) 

USATSI_14014152
James Bolden drives to the basket

Georgia opened the half on a 10-1 run, jumping thanks to a few quick transition buckets. 

Shortly thereafter, UGA went on a 10-0, taking the lead in the meantime, then extending said lead to 12 points. 

Sahvir Wheeler really started to get things going in the second half, as he scored 12 points in the first twelve minutes of the period. 

Despite leading by as much as twelve at one point in the second half, the Bulldogs woes of blowing second-half leads seemed to continue yet again as they let the Crimson Tide crawl all the way back in the contest, and take the lead in the ball game with just over 10 minutes left in the half. 

From that point, it was back and forth for the remainder of the game. The largest lead in the last 9-minutes of the ball game was a measly five points. 

The last-minute of the ball game was filled with nothing but excitement. Both teams traded buckets under 30 seconds, then Freshman Mike Peake took drew a huge offensive foul with just 2.8 seconds remaining in the ball game, giving the Dawgs a shot, tied up 92 all. 

The heave from half court was off the mark as the game then went into overtime. 

End of Regulation

The jostling for the lead continued into the overtime period. As there were four lead changes in under three minutes. 

In the end, Kira Lewis Jr. was just too much for the Dawgs to handle. Lewis has a team-high 37 points, and he scored 5 of the Crimson Tide's first 9 points in overtime before leaving the game with an apparent back injury. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Aaron Murray Set to Make Debut in XFL

Former Georgia Bulldogs QB, Aaron Murray is set to make his XFL debut this Sunday as the Tampa Bay Vipers take on the New York Guardians.

Brooks Austin

by

Jordan Jackson

Georgia Football: Bulldogs Break Ground on State of the Art Facility Upgrade

The Georgia football program is back at it, adding an $80 Million dollar upgrade. They broke ground on the state of the art facility today.

Jordan Jackson

Georgia Football: Ten Former Bulldogs Invited to NFL Combine

The 2019 Georgia football team will have ten former Bulldogs in attendance at this years NFL Combine in Indianapolis. Find out who all was invited.

Brooks Austin

Preview: Georgia Basketball Tries to Snap Out of It Against Alabama

The Georgia Bulldogs basketball team looks to try and snap out of their recent slide as they host the Alabama Crimson Tide tonight at The Steg.

Chris Allen

Georgia Football: Bold Predictions for the 2020 Recruiting Class

The 2020 Georgia Football recruiting class finishes as the Nation's consensus top class. Today, we make a few bold predictions for the freshman in the class.

Brooks Austin

Ladd McConkey: A Versatile Weapon For Todd Monken and Georgia

Ladd McConkey has outstanding football instincts. Todd Monken has utilized players in the mold of McConkey very well in the past. Georgia has a versatile weapon in this newcomer.

Blayne Gilmer

Georgia Football Is Returning A Loaded Defense

A historically great 2019 Georgia defense is returning an overwhelming amount of production in 2020.

Blayne Gilmer

Georgia WR, George Pickens Makes PFF List of Top Returning Receivers

PFF.com released its list of top returning receivers in college football headed into the 2020 season, and Georgia WR, George Pickens comes at number nine.

Chris Allen

by

Bostonfan1967

Two Georgia Bulldogs Named To Preseason All-SEC Team

The preseason accolades continue to roll in for two Georgia Bulldogs as Emerson Hancock and Riley King were named to the Preseason All-SEC Team.

Matt Klug

Georgia Football: Update on the Latest NFL Draft Stock of D'Andre Swift

Former Georgia football running back, D'Andre Swift will be certainly be drafted in the upcoming NFL Draft, but just how high is his stock? And is it rising?

Jordan Jackson