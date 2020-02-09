Georgia Basketball Blows Yet Another Double-Digit Lead, lose 105-102 in OT

The Georgia Bulldogs lost 105-102 in OT here in Athens. Here's the rundown of the contest.

First Half:

Georgia opened with five turnovers in the first four minutes of the contest, allowing Alabama to jump out to a 9-4 lead.

Toumani Camara started the game off hot despite the early turnovers, he scored the team's first six points, all on dunks. The rest of the team was 2 for 5 from the floor.

From there it was back and forth basketball for the most part. Both teams played rather sloppy early, turning the ball over a collective 17 times in the first half.

Anthony Edwards was held scoreless for the better part of the first half, scoring just 4 points thanks to two layups just before the end of the first half.

The first half from Alabama was filled with easy baskets it seems. Despite shooting a dismal 2 for 11 from three-point land, they ended the half shooting 54.1% from the field. That's not exactly lockdown defense.

Alabama's lead scorer in the first half was Kira Lewis Jr. who had 12 points on 5/9 from the floor. Tyree Crump led the way for the Dawgs with 8 points in the half.

Alabama led at the half (45-41)

James Bolden drives to the basket

Georgia opened the half on a 10-1 run, jumping thanks to a few quick transition buckets.

Shortly thereafter, UGA went on a 10-0, taking the lead in the meantime, then extending said lead to 12 points.

Sahvir Wheeler really started to get things going in the second half, as he scored 12 points in the first twelve minutes of the period.

Despite leading by as much as twelve at one point in the second half, the Bulldogs woes of blowing second-half leads seemed to continue yet again as they let the Crimson Tide crawl all the way back in the contest, and take the lead in the ball game with just over 10 minutes left in the half.

From that point, it was back and forth for the remainder of the game. The largest lead in the last 9-minutes of the ball game was a measly five points.

The last-minute of the ball game was filled with nothing but excitement. Both teams traded buckets under 30 seconds, then Freshman Mike Peake took drew a huge offensive foul with just 2.8 seconds remaining in the ball game, giving the Dawgs a shot, tied up 92 all.

The heave from half court was off the mark as the game then went into overtime.

End of Regulation

The jostling for the lead continued into the overtime period. As there were four lead changes in under three minutes.

In the end, Kira Lewis Jr. was just too much for the Dawgs to handle. Lewis has a team-high 37 points, and he scored 5 of the Crimson Tide's first 9 points in overtime before leaving the game with an apparent back injury.