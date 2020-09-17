SI.com
DawgsDaily
HomeThe Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcasts
Search

LIVE: Georgia Bulldog, Davis Thompson Fighting for Lead at The U.S. Open

Brooks Austin

LIVE - An amateur hasn't won the U.S. Open since 1933 when Johnny Goodman edged out Ralph Guldahl. Thursday opening round is currently being lead by a Junior at the University of Georgia, Davis Thompson who is currently (-4) through 13 holes at the 2020 U.S. Open. 

Thompson earned his way into the U.S. Open by being the No. 4 ranked amateur in the world following a strong 2019-2020 season for Georgia. 

Thompson hails from Auburn, Alabama, and enrolled at Georgia in 2017 and was immediately began showing signs of greatness. His father, Todd Thompson was a golfer at Georgia in from 1985 to 1988 and is currently carrying the bag for Davis Thompson. 

Follow along as we track the amateurs' final moments of this marvelous opening round. 

Thompson birdied holes 6,7, and 8 on the front nine of the course, shooting a 32 on the front and carried things into the back nine as the leader of the Open. He then birdied the 11th hole to move to (-4) and hold the solo lead at the open. 

11:22 AM (-3): Thompson pars the 14th after a great recovery shot from the rough after an errant drive. He's been passed up by Justin Thomas for the outright lead after a bogey at No. 13. 

11:34 AM: Thompson's tee shot at the 15th hugs the left side of the fairway and leaves him with an awkward lie between the second and third cut. He pulled the second shot left on the par-4 15th. 

11:43 AM (-3): Thompson remains (-3) thanks to an incredible up and down from the rough at the 15th. 

11:49 AM: Thompson's drive on the 16th is off into the rough on the right side of the fairway. Thompson got a good lie in the rough and was able to reach the green after carrying his iron over 200 yards. 

*This article will be updated throughout the day as Thompson finishes up his opening round. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.

THANKS FOR READING DAWGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Offensive players that have a short leash in 2020

Georgia football enters the 2020 with a stacked roster and it has some players high on the depth chart at risk of dropping if they don't start the year strong.

Kyle Funderburk

by

Kyle Funderburk

Smart Calls Upon Pickens to Lead More, Grow Up Faster

George Pickens is immensely talented, and heading into his second season at Georgia, Kirby Smart is looking for the sophomore to lead more.

Brooks Austin

by

Brooks Austin

NCAA Announces Start Date for College Basketball

The NCAA has officially announced its start time for the 2020-2021 college basketball season, along with other guidelines.

Brent Wilson

by

Brooks Austin

Jordan Davis Talks Weight and Conditioning Levels Entering 2020

Jordan Davis is one of the best interior defensive linemen in college football. He addressed his weight and conditioning levels entering the 2020 season.

Brooks Austin

by

Misslelauncher1

Freshman Most Likely to Finish Strong in 2020

Georgia hauled in an elite recruiting class in 2020. Some players will be stars on day one, others need a year to develop, but a few will likely emerge later this year.

Kyle Funderburk

by

Kyle Funderburk

Nolan Smith and 'The Wolfpack'

Smith entered Georgia's program with plenty of anticipation and expectations, now he's gaining experience from Lorenzo Carter and David Bellamy.

Brooks Austin

Kirby Smart Debunks Long-Term Risks of COVID-19

Kirby Smart has been adamant about the safety of his players playing during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Tuesday, he debunked the idea of long-term risks.

Brooks Austin

Smart Reveals Daniels Had Knee 'Cleaned Up' Following Surgery

JT Daniels tore his ACL in the opening game of the 2019 season, and Kirby Smart reveled that Daniels had the knee cleaned up and it's slowed his return.

Brooks Austin

JT Daniels Found Among Heisman Favorites

JT Daniels given 5th best Heisman Odds by sportsline.com.

Brent Wilson

by

GatorJames