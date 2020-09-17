LIVE: Georgia Bulldog, Davis Thompson Fighting for Lead at The U.S. Open

LIVE - An amateur hasn't won the U.S. Open since 1933 when Johnny Goodman edged out Ralph Guldahl. Thursday opening round is currently being lead by a Junior at the University of Georgia, Davis Thompson who is currently (-4) through 13 holes at the 2020 U.S. Open.

Thompson earned his way into the U.S. Open by being the No. 4 ranked amateur in the world following a strong 2019-2020 season for Georgia.

Thompson hails from Auburn, Alabama, and enrolled at Georgia in 2017 and was immediately began showing signs of greatness. His father, Todd Thompson was a golfer at Georgia in from 1985 to 1988 and is currently carrying the bag for Davis Thompson.

Follow along as we track the amateurs' final moments of this marvelous opening round.

Thompson birdied holes 6,7, and 8 on the front nine of the course, shooting a 32 on the front and carried things into the back nine as the leader of the Open. He then birdied the 11th hole to move to (-4) and hold the solo lead at the open.

11:22 AM (-3): Thompson pars the 14th after a great recovery shot from the rough after an errant drive. He's been passed up by Justin Thomas for the outright lead after a bogey at No. 13.

11:34 AM: Thompson's tee shot at the 15th hugs the left side of the fairway and leaves him with an awkward lie between the second and third cut. He pulled the second shot left on the par-4 15th.

11:43 AM (-3): Thompson remains (-3) thanks to an incredible up and down from the rough at the 15th.

11:49 AM: Thompson's drive on the 16th is off into the rough on the right side of the fairway. Thompson got a good lie in the rough and was able to reach the green after carrying his iron over 200 yards.

*This article will be updated throughout the day as Thompson finishes up his opening round.

