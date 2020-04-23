BulldogMaven
2020 Georgia Bulldogs NFL Draft Open Thread | Live Blog

Brooks Austin

It's finally here. 

The NFL Draft is a source of hope for NFL teams and fanbases all across the globe. And not only is it the place of potential for the future of these NFL teams, but it's also setting up to be one of the most highly anticipated television events of this calendar year, and from Roger Goodell's basement nonetheless. 

Several former Georgia Bulldogs are up for first-round consideration, so stay tuned and locked in as we go pick by pick on tonight's live blog as we go through each and every pick as well as provide the latest rumors and speculation with the draft. 

Join us as we live-blog and discuss the game here in NFL Draft Open Thread. Dive into the conversation — it's easy — by simply going to the top of the site and in the bottom right-hand corner of the Bulldog Maven logo, click the follow button.

You can log in with Facebook or Google and either way, it's free. From there, sound off in the comment section and share your reactions and observations with our staff, subscribers and fellow members of the Bulldog Maven community as we react to the Draft live in real-time. 

LIVE BLOG: 

