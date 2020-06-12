DawgsDaily
Georgia Bulldogs pitcher Ryan Webb announces his return

Jonathan Williams

The Georgia baseball team saw two of their pitchers Emerson Hancock and Cole Wilcox get selected in this year's mlb draft, but that also left a handful of players who did not hear their name called. This left those players with a decision to either sign with an organization as a free agent or return to school if they had any eligibility left. 

On Thursday, Ryan Webb announced via twitter that he would be returning to Georgia for his senior season. 

This was a huge announcement for Coach Stricklin and his ball club to have a veteran arm coming back into the pitching rotation, especially after losing Hancock and Wilcox, assuming that Wilcox does indeed sign with the Padres. 

In three years, Webb made 44 appearances on the mound posting a career 3.77 ERA, six saves, and 101 strikeouts in 93 total innings. In just his junior year alone Webb pitched 15 innings, struck out 26 batters, and posted a 1.20 ERA. 

It is very vital for ball clubs to have confident arms to send out in late-game situations and Webb is exactly that for the Bulldogs. Last season, Webb tossed several scoreless innings coming out of the bullpen including one where he struck out the final batter with the bases loaded to defeated state rival No. 17 Ga. Tech. 

Now that Webb has made his decision that also leaves Cam Shepherd, Riley King, and Tucker Bradley to make their decision to either sign with a team or come back to Athens for another season. All three are players who have a lot of experience of playing baseball in the SEC and would be huge for Coach Srtiklin to have come back on the team. 

Webb will be a huge contributor for Georgia next season as he can be in the starting rotation as well as come out of the bullpen. His return to Georgia definitely softens the blow of losing two very valuable arms in the starting rotation. 

