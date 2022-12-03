Skip to main content

Georgia Defeats Florida A&M 68-46

The Georgia Bulldogs won their 7th game of the season tonight after defeating the Florida A&M Rattlers 68-46

The Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Florida A&M by a score of 68-46 tonight in Athens to improve to 7-2 on the season. Tonight's win was the 7th of the season for Georgia and the 150th of head coach Mike White's career. Georgia has now won more games under Mike White than they did all of last season with Tom Crean. 

In the beginning, the  2 teams traded turnovers and neither team really got an edge until around 10 minutes to go in the first half when the Bulldogs took the lead and carried their momentum into halftime up 34-23. Georgia would not trail again and maintained a double digit lead for the majority of the rest of the game.

Despite both teams shooting over 35% from the field, neither team was able to get a big rhythm going on offense for much of the game. Each team turned the ball over more than 15 times. Jordan Chatman came off the bench and  was the Rattlers leading scorer with 12 points and 5 rebounds. He was one of the 2 only players to reach 10 points for FAMU.

Mardrez McBride led the Bulldogs with 15 points and 9 while making 60% of his field goals. He was one of 3 players for to score more than 10 points tonight for Georgia. Jabri Abdur-Rahim gave some extremely valuable minutes off the bench as well, scoring 14 points and earning 2 steals.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Bulldogs outscored Florida A&M in the second half 34-23, outshot them by almost 10%, and out rebounded the Rattlers by 12 rebounds. Braelen Bridges picked up a controversial flagrant 1 foul  about halfway through the second half, and remained relatively quiet for the rest of the game. He finished with the game with 10 points.

Georgia will head to Atlanta this Tuesday to play their in-state rival Georgia Tech. The Bulldogs will not play in Athens again until Dec. 21st when they take on the Chattanooga Mocs. 

20221105_AJW_FB_TN_1926-X4
News

ESPN Analyst: "Stetson Bennett Needs to get More Love."

By Christian Goeckel
8FECCBC6-500B-4317-99A4-BD1E568A18AD
News

Score Predictions: Georgia vs LSU

By SI Staff
31CAF93A-E87C-4495-AAB8-CF3A5140747E
Recruiting

Notes From the Trail: New Targets Emerging, RB Intel

By Connor Jackson
LSUvsUGA0358-X4
News

Kirby Smart on LSU; Impact of Transfers

By Christian Goeckel
20221126_AJW_FB_GT_3124-X4
News

Georgia's Secret for Success? Local High School Football

By Christian Goeckel
USATSI_17293388
News

SEC Championship Prices Historically Low for UGA fans

By Christian Kirby II
Screen Shot 2022-12-01 at 11.59.50 AM
News

How important is seeding for Georgia? What's At Stake for UGA

By Christian Kirby II
USATSI_19522403
News

Injury Update on Jayden Daniels Ahead of Georgia Matchup

By Jonathan Williams