Georgia Defeats Florida A&M 68-46

The Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Florida A&M by a score of 68-46 tonight in Athens to improve to 7-2 on the season. Tonight's win was the 7th of the season for Georgia and the 150th of head coach Mike White's career. Georgia has now won more games under Mike White than they did all of last season with Tom Crean.

In the beginning, the 2 teams traded turnovers and neither team really got an edge until around 10 minutes to go in the first half when the Bulldogs took the lead and carried their momentum into halftime up 34-23. Georgia would not trail again and maintained a double digit lead for the majority of the rest of the game.

Despite both teams shooting over 35% from the field, neither team was able to get a big rhythm going on offense for much of the game. Each team turned the ball over more than 15 times. Jordan Chatman came off the bench and was the Rattlers leading scorer with 12 points and 5 rebounds. He was one of the 2 only players to reach 10 points for FAMU.

Mardrez McBride led the Bulldogs with 15 points and 9 while making 60% of his field goals. He was one of 3 players for to score more than 10 points tonight for Georgia. Jabri Abdur-Rahim gave some extremely valuable minutes off the bench as well, scoring 14 points and earning 2 steals.

The Bulldogs outscored Florida A&M in the second half 34-23, outshot them by almost 10%, and out rebounded the Rattlers by 12 rebounds. Braelen Bridges picked up a controversial flagrant 1 foul about halfway through the second half, and remained relatively quiet for the rest of the game. He finished with the game with 10 points.

Georgia will head to Atlanta this Tuesday to play their in-state rival Georgia Tech. The Bulldogs will not play in Athens again until Dec. 21st when they take on the Chattanooga Mocs.