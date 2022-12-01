Georgia Dominates Hampton 73-54

Georgia continued their undefeated home court win streak tonight as they defeated the Hampton Pirates 73-54 to improve to 6-2 on the season, despite guard Kario Oquendo not playing. The Bulldogs were dominant in most every facet of the game and shot an impressive 50% from behind the arc, while Hampton went the entire half without making a single 3 pointer. Georgia would also outrebound Hampton 44-34 and had 8 more assists than the Pirates as well.

The Bulldogs started off red hot to an 8-0 lead, aided by 2 straight 3 pointers from Terry Roberts and Jusaun Holt. Georgia’s dominance in rebounding allowed for them to cruise to a 41-26 lead at the end of 1st half. Braelen Bridges was a monster in the first half off the glass with 8 rebounds. He would finish the game with a double-double, earning 21 points and 13 rebounds.

The 2nd half was more of the same for both teams. Georgia outscored Hampton 32-38 in the 2nd half continued to dominate in the assists and rebounding categories, while Hampton struggled mightily behind the arc. The pirates would finish the night shooting just 13% from 3 and 31% from the field. The one category that the Bulldogs were not very proficient in was of course turnovers. Georgia committed 9 in the first half and finished with 14. While the Pirates were surprisingly efficient, only giving the ball away 7 times.

Georgia’s offensive onslaught proved to be enough to overcome their season long turnovers problems. Braelen Bridges led the Bulldogs with his 21 points, while Terry Roberts and Jailyn Ingram also turned in impressive showings all scoring more than 10 points each. Amir Nesbitt was the leading scorer for the outmatched Pirate’s team. He finished the night with 11 points.

Georgia will close out their 3-game home stretch as they host the Florida A&M Rattlers this Friday in Athens. They will travel to Atlanta to play Georgia Tech Tuesday December 6th before taking on Notre Dame as part of the “Holiday Hoopsgiving” Tournament.