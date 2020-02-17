Georgia Football: NFL Draft Stock Update, Solomon Kindley

Solomon Kindley is the testament to player development that the Georgia Football program should pride itself on. Unlike most of his mates on the offensive line, Kindley was not a heralded recruit. Yet through hard work, he became a steady mainstay, on one of the nation's best units.

Kindley joined the Georgia Football program as a three-star recruit out of Jacksonville, Florida. He ranked 89th among the nation's 2016 guard prospect and an even lower 146th in the state of Florida and 1051st among high school players in America.

Solomon Kindley is a reminder that recruiting isn't exactly an exact science and process. After playing in just one game as a freshman, he earned a starting role as a redshirt freshman. When the season was finished, Kindley had earned All-SEC Freshman honors. As a sophomore he and his partner in crime, Andrew Thomas, made the move over to the other side of the line, from right guard to left guard, starting every game. Solomon earned one of the team's Most Improved Awards, for his impressive efforts.

This past season, Solomon Kindley again held down the left guard position, with outstanding results. He has played in 42 games over the past three seasons on Georgia Bulldogs teams that have logged double-digit wins, every season of his NCAA career. Following the 2019 NCAA College Football season, Solomon Kindley declared for the NFL Draft. Here is a peek at where he might possibly land.

OG, Solomon Kindley

Solomon Kindley was a steady mainstay of the Georgia Bulldogs offensive line. He is a guy who rarely is penalized or beaten on a play. He's a big man at 6'4 330 pounds, with the power to push the pile in the run game. Solomon also has a strong base in which to anchor himself in pass protection. Draft analyst Charlie Campbell of Walter Football.com likes Kindley a lot. He rates him number two among guard prospects, and offered these remarks:

"Team sources are raving about Kindley, and he could end up being a special guard prospect. Kindley is a big blocker with a thick build, but area scouts are raving about the way Kindley can move and feel his movement skills alone could make him a starter in the NFL. On top of Kindley being an easy mover in a big body, he has nastiness to him and really gets after defensive players." "He is a powerful run blocker and athletic in pass protection. Kindley looks like he has plug-and-play starting potential for the NFL. However, multiples sources feel Kindley should lose some weight for the NFL due to getting too heavy during his junior year. That led to him getting too far over his toes and susceptible to problems with speed rushers. Still, Kindley has a lot of fans in the scouting community and numerous sources believe he will be a second- or third-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft"

Mock Drafts:

Ranking Among Prospects:

Kevin Hanson SI.com: Number 13 Interior OL

Chris Trapasso CBS: Number 18 O lineman

Draft Countdown: Number 6 Guard

It is interesting that the draft stock of Solomon Kindley varies from scout to scout, with his range being from an early second-round selection, to a late fourth-round pick. A good showing of footwork and agility at the NFL Combine, as well as shedding a few pounds prior to the event, could give Kindley a chance to rise as high as the late first round. Expect a team with a power blocking scheme to draft Solomon, and install him as the starter. The former Dawg should hold down that role for years to come.