Georgia Football: Which Early Enrollees Could Make a Splash This Spring

The University of Georgia football program begins spring practice in less than two weeks and there are six early enrollees from the nation's No. 1 recruiting class in 2020.

Though the six highest-rated prospects aren't set to enroll until sometime in the summer, those who are on campus are already turning heads. Both Kendall Milton and Major Burns have already packed on serious poundage, and Carson Beck was impressive in limited action during practices leading up to the Sugar Bowl.

Today, we look at which freshmen participating this spring could make a splash.

Kendall Milton:

Most running backs entering college have to go through a physical maturation period. However, Milton is already one of the biggest running backs in the conference as a true freshman at 6'2, 230 pounds.

In addition to the size not being an issue, a lot of backs have to develop the patience to identify the openings in a defense because they were accustomed to running through gaping holes and away from much slower defenders in high school. Whereas Milton's running style is conducive to early success because he enters with that patience.

Another contributing factor to Milton's potential early success this spring is the fact that he's no further behind anyone else in the running backs room from learning the Todd Monken offense.

Carson Beck:

Although we have discussed thoroughly here at the Bulldog Maven that we are confident Jamie Newman will be the starter, and far and away the best option at the position, that's not going to stop a guy like Carson Beck from playing with confidence.

Beck is the type of football player that believes he's the guy for the job no matter who's in front of him. That type of confidence in one's abilities is a great recipe for success during spring practice when things aren't exactly 100% speed.

He will most likely learn the playbook quickly and will show command of the huddle. Two things that are "splash" worthy from a freshman in his first spring practice.

DT, Warren Brinson

Warren Brinson:

6'4, 290 pounds as an early enrollee coming from a program like IMG, Brinson shouldn't have any issues with the strength and size to hold up. Add on top of that the fact that the adjustment period most student-athletes have when they enter a Division 1 program has been drastically reduced by his time at IMG.

Not to mention, if there's a spot to compete for playing time during spring practice this year, it's certainly the interior defensive line. Brinson has quite the road ahead of him when it comes to earning significant playing time this fall, especially when you consider fellow 2020 signee Jalen Carter will be enrolling this summer. That being said, Brinson could get a jumpstart with an impressive spring.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.