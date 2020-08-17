SI.com
Georgia Football Will Open 2020 Football Season At Arkansas

Brooks Austin

The SEC announced the first game of the 2020 schedule for all 14 of its conference members Monday at 3 PM EST on The Paul Finebaum Show. 

Georgia will open the season on the road at Arkansas. 

Sunday here on Dawgs Daily we released an optimal schedule for Georgia in 2020 and starting on the road against Arkansas was the exact game we chose. Arkansas is coming off a (2-10) season from a year ago and is possibly the easiest game on the schedule for Georgia this season. 

With Georgia beginning fall camp in Athens today, there are several question marks on their own team that they must answer before beginning the season on September 26th. 

With a little over a month before they tee it up to begin an unusual 2020 slate, the Dawgs' questions begin with just how different the offense will look this fall. Sources have indicated that Kirby Smart will be allowing his new offensive coordinator, Todd Monken to have full control of this offense. 

Monken's history will show you that he's an 11-personnel offensive coordinator, which means one running back and one tight end in the formation and he's typically known for his Air-Raid systems. Though don't expect Georgia to be throwing it 60 times per game like Mississippi State likely will this fall, but the days of a 60/40 run to pass offense is no longer a thing. Expect Georgia to be more around a 50/50 balanced offense with an explosive passing attack. 

As for the defense, the only questions are great problems to have. There really aren't any concerns, considering 8 of 11 starters from a year ago return. As for who will fill the holes left by Tyler Clark, Tae Crowder, and J.R. Reed, Devonte Wyatt is expected to get the first crack at replacing Clark with Nakobe Dean replacing Crowder and Lewis Cine playing the safety position opposite of Richard LeCounte. 

