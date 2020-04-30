Georgia Football Breakout Players for 2020: No. 4 — Jamie Newman

When looking at the physical traits of Jamie Newman, it's hard to find a former Georgia quarterback that stands up. 6'4, 230 pounds, mobile with a big arm. Honestly, the only comparison to be found is former Georgia QB, Justin Fields, though Bulldog fans never truly got the opportunity to see those skills on display.

Expectations for Newman are extremely high heading into the 2020 season, and for good reason. Settled in just behind Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields in the Heisman odds in Vegas currently, it's not just Georgia fans that think he will be excellent for the Bulldogs in 2020.

Though it's not just Newman's individual talents that have him ranked No. 4 on our breakout players list, it's the new world he's entering in at Georgia in terms of talent. Newman was a one-man wrecking crew for 17 starts at Wake Forest. Apart from WR, Sage Surratt at wide receiver, it was slim pickings in terms of surrounding talent.

The story in Athens is the complete opposite. Despite losing four starters along the offensive line, players like Jamaree Salyer, Justin Shaefer, Trey Hill, Ben Cleveland, and even Xavier Truss would like all have started at Wake Forest a year ago.

Then the conversation surrounding the weapons begins. Sure, Georgia struggled at the wide receiver position at times last season, but there's an entirely new crop of players available headed into this fall. Though George Pickens is going to be the focal point, as he was at times last season, Newman will have one of the deepest wide receiver departments in the SEC this season.

The problem is going to be the experience at those positions. Apart from Pickens, Robertson, and Blaylock, you're going to have players in the rotation that have played little to no meaningful collegiate snaps.

That's why it was so critical for the Georgia coaching staff to add a veteran presence like Tre' McKitty to the mix this offseason as well. Has not being able to be in the building and on campus this summer and during spring practice hurt Newman's chances to be primed and ready for the start of the season? Certainly, but he's a player that has shown the ability to figure things out on the run, quite literally.

The threat of Newman's legs has been something that the University of Georgia just hasn't seen, at least not to this level. He will keep defenses honest on the backside, and it should open holes for the likes of Zamir White and the rest of the stable of talented backs Georgia has on roster.

