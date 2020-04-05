BulldogMaven
Georgia Football 2020 Season Wins Projection

Brooks Austin

The Georgia Bulldogs have experienced quite a bit of turnover this offseason, especially on the offensive side of the football. And after an (11-1) regular season in 2019, Georgia made its third consecutive SEC Championship game. 

In 2020, they have a chance to do something only one other program in SEC history has done, make it to four consecutive SEC Championship games. To do so, however, they are going to have to hold off a rising Florida program that under Dan Mullen has gone from (4-7) in 2017 to (11-2) last season. 

So, just how will Georgia fare in the 2020 season? Well, DraftKings has released their latest totals for team wins for the upcoming college football season. 

*In parenthesis you will find the odds for the team going over: 

  • Georgia Bulldogs: 10 (-121) 
  • Florida Gators: 10 (+100) 
  • Tennessee Volunteers: 7 (-110) 
  • Kentucky Wildcats: 6.5 (-121) 
  • Missouri Tigers: 7 (+110)
  • South Carolina: 5.5 (+110) 
  • LSU Tigers: 9 (-137) 
  • Alabama: 10.5 (-200) 
  • Auburn Tigers: (+115) 
  • Texas A&M: 9.5 (+110) 
  • Miss St: 7 (+110) 
  • Arkansas: 3.5 (+110) 
  • Vanderbilt: 3 (+110) 
  • Ole Miss: 5.5 (-121) 
Nick Saban and Kirby Smart

So, as you can see based of the wins total projections, Vegas seems to believe that Alabama is going to be the best team in the SEC next season or at the very least win the most games. With 10.5 wins at -200, the expected the Tide to go over that total. 

As for Georgia? Their win totals are directly related to that September matchup with the Tide and based on the projection, they expect Georgia to lose that game in Tuscaloosa and potentially another down the line. 

However, the -121 odds would indicate that they favor Georgia over Florida and the rest of their SEC East schedule, though they've left another game off for a potential let down as we witnessed last season. 

Toughest Games: 

Auburn is likely to have a down year and the East isn't exactly a gauntlet at this point anymore either. Until the likes of South Carolina, Tennessee, and Missouri at least return to some semblance of consistency, Georgia has a two-game season next year. 

Beat Bama. Beat Florida. 

If there were one football team in the East that I could see having a better than expected season next year, it's Kentucky. Mark Stoops took that Wildcats team to an (8-5) record a year ago without a quarterback. Seriously, Lynn Bowden Jr. basically ran the spread option from QB.

In 2020 they will have transfer QB, Joey Gatewood at the helm and a Top-25 recruiting class incoming. 

