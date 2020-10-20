SI.com
DawgsDaily
HomeThe Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcasts
Search

Georgia Needs to Find Offensive Identity During Off Week

Kyle Funderburk

Georgia's inability to establish an offensive identity has been costly in the last two games. The Bulldogs spent the middle portion of the Tennessee game trying to overpower the Volunteers defense to no avail. Tennessee led at halftime and Georgia settled for field goals after forcing two turnovers early in the second half. 

When Georgia placed its offense on the arm of Stetson Bennett, the offense became unstoppable. Bennett completed seven of his next eight passes, with two catches producing touchdowns.

Against Alabama, Georgia showed the ability to overpower the Crimson Tide with Zamir White, Kendall Milton and James Cook busting out several productive carries. The three running backs combined for 21 carries with 14 of those gaining at least four yards. In addition, Kenny McIntosh had a pair of carries of more than four yards before he left the game.

Instead of letting the running game lead the offense, Georgia put its faith back on the arm of Bennett. To his credit, Bennett prevailed in the first half by throwing a pair of touchdown passes and piloting the offense to a halftime lead. 

USATSI_15082695

However, Alabama adjusted in the second half and Bennett began to struggle. Looking at the play-by-play, there's a sense that Bennett's struggles were unnecessary as Georgia could have kept grinding in the running game. That's not to say Bennett doesn't shoulder any blame, because he does. His two second-half interceptions were inexcusable and he missed numerous open receivers. But Bennett's issues likely wouldn't have been as noteworthy had the Bulldogs continued to rely on the running game.

In the next two weeks, Georgia needs to figure what it wants to be on offense. Are the Bulldogs an air-raid team that stretches out the defense before gashing them on the ground? Are they a run-first team with the ability to burn defenses with play-action and run/pass/options? Or is there a sweet spot between the two that Georgia's offense can find? The Bulldogs have two weeks to figure that out.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.

THANKS FOR READING DAWGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bye Week Brings Position Battles

With the contest between Kentucky and Georgia being moved back one week, Georgia's 2020 bye week has come at an optimal time becasue there's plenty to work on.

Brooks Austin

Overreactions From Georgia's Loss to Alabama

Georgia lost for the first time Saturday, but the Bulldogs are still 3-1 and control their own destiny.

Kyle Funderburk

Grading Georgia's Performance Against Alabama

Georgia squandered another halftime lead against Alabama, this time allowing 24 unanswered points in a 41-24 loss.

Kyle Funderburk

Third Time's the Charm for Tide; Halftime Adjustments Cost Dawgs Again

Georgia lost to Alabama 41-24 and for the third time in the last four seasons, halftime adjustments did them in.

Brooks Austin

The Good, Bad and Ugly from Georgia's Loss to Alabama

Georgia received its first loss of the 2020 season falling 41-24 to Alabama and was outscored 21-0 in the second half. Read about the good, the bad and the ugly.

Brooks Austin

LIVE Updates: Georgia vs Alabama

No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide play host to No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Kickoff is set for 8:00 PM EST on CBS. We have Live Updates.

Brooks Austin

Georgia-Alabama Projected Starting Lineups

As No. 3 Georgia goes on the road to take on No. 2 Alabama Saturday night in Tuscaloosa, we bring you the latest on the starting lineups and injury reports.

Brooks Austin

BREAKING: Nick Saban to Coach Against Georgia

Alabama Nick Saban received at least his third negative test result after testing positive for COVID-19 Wednesday and will be on the sideline coaching against Georgia.

Brooks Austin

Picking The Score: Predictions for George-Alabama

As we always do on Dawgs Daily on SI.com, here are our score predictions as a staff prior to the Georgia and Alabama matchup.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Defensive Players to Watch vs. Alabama

Georgia's vaunted defense faces its biggest test of the season Saturday at Alabama. The Crimson Tide have three outstanding receivers and a fantastic running game.

Kyle Funderburk

by

Kyle Funderburk