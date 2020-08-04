The record books at Georgia don't exactly say that A.J. Green is the greatest wide receiver to ever play at Georgia. In fact, that would be Terrence Edwards. Though no wide receiver entered Georgia with as much hype as A.J. Green.

He was the second-highest rated wide receiver in the 2008 recruiting class behind only Julio Jones. At 6'4, 188 pounds Green was the seventh-ranked player in the entire class according to 247sports.com.

In a recent article, ESPN analysts have taken their recruiting grades from their Top-300 rankings dating back to 2006 and ranked the Top-10 prospects overall.

Coming in at No. 5 was the Summerville, South Carolina prospect that's gone on to make 7 Pro Bowl Appearances during his nine-year career with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Here's the top-10 list:

Jadeveon Clowney, DE Julio Jones, WR Nick Bosa, DE Myles Garrett, DE A.J. Green, WR Landon Collins, S Jaylon Smith, LB Patrick Peterson, DB Derrick Henry, RB Eddie Goldman, DT

"After playing for legendary head coach John McKissick at Summerville High in South Carolina, Green signed with Georgia. In Athens, Green was one of college football's top players, earning SEC Freshman of the Year in 2008 and being selected to the All-SEC Team three years in a row before heading to the NFL."

Green had 166 receptions in just three seasons in Athens, placing him fourth on the all-time list. There's only been one receiver in Georgia history to have more than 1,000 yards receiving (Edwards), but Green's 963 yards in 2008 as a freshman are the closest anyone has gotten since Edwards set the record in 2002.

