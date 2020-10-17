Georgia-Alabama Projected Starting Lineups
Brooks Austin
As No. 3 Georgia goes on the road to take on No. 2 Alabama Saturday night in Tuscaloosa, here is the latest on the projected starting lineups and injury reports.
Offense
- QB Stetson Bennett
- RB Zamir White
- TE Tre' McKitty
- X George Pickens
- Z Jermaine Burton
- SLOT Kearis Jackson
- LT Jamaree Salyer
- LG Justin Shaffer
- C Trey Hill
- RG Ben Cleveland
- RT Warren McClendon
Defense
- NT Jordan Davis
- DT Devonte Wyatt
- DE Malik Herring
- JACK Azeez Ojulari
- SAM Nolan Smith
- MIKE Nakobe Dean
- WILL Quay Walker
- STAR Mark Webb
- Right Safety Richard LeCounte
- Left Safety Lewis Cine
- Right Corner Eric Stokes
- Left Corner Tyson Campbell/DJ Daniel
Injury Notes
LB Monty Rice: Doubtful
Rice suffered a foot injury this week during practice and is according to source will be a game-time decision. With a bye week coming up for Georgia and this being the biggest game of the season, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Rice give it a go, but he will be limited.
QB JT Daniels: Dressed
Daniels was cleared prior to the matchup against Auburn in Week 2 according to head coach Kirby Smart, but has yet to see game action this season. Daniels was seen practicing without the knee brace on his surgically repaired right knee this week during practice.
RB James Cook: Probable
Cook suffered a wrist injury during the second quarter of Georgia's 27-6 win over Auburn in Week 2 and did not play against Tennessee. He's expected to be good to go for tonight's game
OLB Jermaine Johnson: Probable
Johnson suffered a shoulder injury leading up to the game against Auburn. He has not seen action since, but is expected to be good to go for Saturday night's game.
WR Tommy Bush: Doubtful
Bush was struck by a car in Athens this past week and suffered minor injuries.
CB Kelee Ringo: Out (shoulder)
WR Arian Smith: Out (knee)
