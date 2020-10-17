Georgia-Alabama Projected Starting Lineups

As No. 3 Georgia goes on the road to take on No. 2 Alabama Saturday night in Tuscaloosa, here is the latest on the projected starting lineups and injury reports.

Offense

QB Stetson Bennett

RB Zamir White

TE Tre' McKitty

X George Pickens

Z Jermaine Burton

SLOT Kearis Jackson

LT Jamaree Salyer

LG Justin Shaffer

C Trey Hill

RG Ben Cleveland

RT Warren McClendon

Defense

NT Jordan Davis

DT Devonte Wyatt

DE Malik Herring

JACK Azeez Ojulari

SAM Nolan Smith

MIKE Nakobe Dean

WILL Quay Walker

STAR Mark Webb

Right Safety Richard LeCounte

Left Safety Lewis Cine

Right Corner Eric Stokes

Left Corner Tyson Campbell/DJ Daniel

Injury Notes

LB Monty Rice: Doubtful

Rice suffered a foot injury this week during practice and is according to source will be a game-time decision. With a bye week coming up for Georgia and this being the biggest game of the season, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Rice give it a go, but he will be limited.

QB JT Daniels: Dressed

Daniels was cleared prior to the matchup against Auburn in Week 2 according to head coach Kirby Smart, but has yet to see game action this season. Daniels was seen practicing without the knee brace on his surgically repaired right knee this week during practice.

RB James Cook: Probable

Cook suffered a wrist injury during the second quarter of Georgia's 27-6 win over Auburn in Week 2 and did not play against Tennessee. He's expected to be good to go for tonight's game

OLB Jermaine Johnson: Probable

Johnson suffered a shoulder injury leading up to the game against Auburn. He has not seen action since, but is expected to be good to go for Saturday night's game.

WR Tommy Bush: Doubtful

Bush was struck by a car in Athens this past week and suffered minor injuries.

CB Kelee Ringo: Out (shoulder)

WR Arian Smith: Out (knee)

