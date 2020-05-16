DawgsDaily
WATCH: Andrew Thomas makes dream come true for heart transplant survivor

Jonathan Williams

Sam Prince, who is a 17-year-old heart transplant survivor, was promised to announce the 4th overall pick for the New York Giants. Due to COVID-19 though, plans were changed and Prince was not able to be in Las Vegas to announce former Bulldog, Andrew Thomas, as the 4th overall pick in the draft. 

When Thomas heard about what had happened he teamed up with Make-A-Wish to make sure Prince still got to have his dream come true. Thomas surprised Prince by a video chat where the two talked about their passion for football and excitement to be a part of the Giants family. 

Despite being a Giants fan, Prince told Thomas he watched him all the time during his time at Georgia. Prince said, "I watched all of your games at college, I am a huge college football fan, and I watched you all the years you started at Georgia." Prince followed this comment by describing his excitement when he heard Thomas's name called in the draft and said that Thomas was "the best offensive linemen in the draft." 

The conversation jumped around from talking about what each of them would have worn if they had gotten to go to the draft and they even talked about Michael Jordan and how much they both have enjoyed watching The Last Dance. 

As the conversation came to a close, Prince discussed the main reason he wanted to go to the draft was to show that people that organ donation is not just a myth and that it can truly save lives as it saved his life. Thomas followed that by saying how much of an honor it would've been for Prince to announce his name and that he is thankful to be on a team that has great fans like Prince. 

During times like these, it is easy to get discouraged about the current situation and wonder if anything good will come out of this. Andrew Thomas showed everyone though, that even in the midst of chaos and uncertainty there is always a way spread positivity. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Brooks Austin
Brooks Austin

Editor

Great gesture from the former Dawg!

