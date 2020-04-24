BulldogMaven
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

Former Georgia Football OT, Andrew Thomas Drafted by New York Giants

BGilmer18

After what has basically been two years of speculation as to when and where, the draft selection of former Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas is official. The All-American with be heading to New York as he joins the Giants, who selected him with the 4th overall pick.

The first-round selection comes as a surprise to no one as Andrew Thomas was a phenom from day one at the University of Georgia. Thomas, in tremendously rare fashion, was able to step right into a starting role as an offensive tackle in the SEC as a true freshman. Not only did he start, but he helped to anchor an offensive line that was widely regarded as one of the best in the country.

Thomas Draft Pick

Having played on the right side as a freshman, Thomas would move over to the heralded left tackle slot for the Dawgs in 2018 and 2019. Each year, the Lithonia, Georgia, native that played at Pace Academy, ended up receiving All-American distinctions by various media outlets.

By midway through his sophomore season at Georgia, Thomas already had NFL Scouts buzzing and piling on praise. Thomas was the epitome of consistency throughout his career in Athens. In 41 starts Thomas only allowed 37 pressures on the quarterback and a minuscule 9 in 2019. The question was not if or when Thomas would be drafted, it was just a matter of how high.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2020 Georgia Bulldogs NFL Draft Open Thread | Live Blog

As the 2020 NFL Draft is set to kick off tonight, tune in for live updates and commentary from our team here at The Bulldog Maven's Live Blog.

Brooks Austin

by

SI Draft Tracker

QB Coach, Ron Veal Gives Insight on Georgia Football Commit, Brock Vandagriff

QB coach, Ron Veal has trained some of the top quarterbacks in the Atlanta area. From Justin Fields to now Georgia Commit, Brock Vandagriff.

Brooks Austin

by

MattySolo

NFL Draft: Making the Case for Georgia's Jake Fromm to Go in First Round

Jake Fromm has been a hot topic as of late with the NFL Draft. Today we make the case for him to go in the first round of tonight's draft.

Brooks Austin

by

AllThingsSports101

Maason Smith, Building A Strong Relationship With Georgia Football

Maason Smith is the top defensive tackle in the 2021 crop of recruits. Smith has rekindled a relationship with Georgia and Coach Tray Scott.

BGilmer18

2021 Georgia Football Commit Makes A Bold Prediction

2021 Georgia commit Lovasea Carroll is predicting a big splash with who the Dawgs next commitment may be.

BGilmer18

by

Brooks Austin

College Athletic Directors Polled: 99% Predict There Will Be 2020 Season

A recent poll comprised of 114 FBS athletic directors, 99% have predicted there will be some sort of football season in 2020.

Garrett Shearman

NFL Mock Draft 17.0 Sees Highest Pairing of Georgia Football Linemen Ever

SI.com's Albert Breer has finished his final NFL Mock Draft for the 2020 NFL Draft and within the top 32 picks, he has Georgia's pair of tackles going early.

Brooks Austin

NCAA Approves New Playing Rules Ahead of 2020 Season

The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel has made a few notable changes to the rules that will be in effect this season.

Brent Wilson

Georgia Basketball: Tom Crean to hire Steve McClain to staff

The Georgia Bulldogs will be bringing in former assistant of Tom Crean, Steve McClain to the staff.

Brent Wilson

2021 Recruiting: 5-star Korey Foreman Decommits from Clemson

5-star prospect and Georgia-target, Korey Foreman has decommitted from Clemson.

Brent Wilson