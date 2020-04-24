Former Georgia Football OT, Andrew Thomas Drafted by New York Giants

After what has basically been two years of speculation as to when and where, the draft selection of former Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas is official. The All-American with be heading to New York as he joins the Giants, who selected him with the 4th overall pick.

The first-round selection comes as a surprise to no one as Andrew Thomas was a phenom from day one at the University of Georgia. Thomas, in tremendously rare fashion, was able to step right into a starting role as an offensive tackle in the SEC as a true freshman. Not only did he start, but he helped to anchor an offensive line that was widely regarded as one of the best in the country.

Having played on the right side as a freshman, Thomas would move over to the heralded left tackle slot for the Dawgs in 2018 and 2019. Each year, the Lithonia, Georgia, native that played at Pace Academy, ended up receiving All-American distinctions by various media outlets.

By midway through his sophomore season at Georgia, Thomas already had NFL Scouts buzzing and piling on praise. Thomas was the epitome of consistency throughout his career in Athens. In 41 starts Thomas only allowed 37 pressures on the quarterback and a minuscule 9 in 2019. The question was not if or when Thomas would be drafted, it was just a matter of how high.

