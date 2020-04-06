BulldogMaven
Andrew Thomas goes No. 2 Overall in Latest 2020 NFL Mock Draft

Brooks Austin

As the 2020 NFL Draft nears ever so closely, not only is it our last sports-related event for the near future, but there are a few former Georgia Bulldogs that are expected to hear their names called relatively early on draft night. 

Andrew Thomas has been a mainstay in the first round of every NFL Mock Draft even dating back to the "Way Too Early" drafts prior to the 2019 college football season. And though he's seen his name in the Top-10 several times, he's reached a new all-time high in the latest mock draft from NFL.com's Cynthia Frelund. 

Now, Frelund makes it clear that this is an analytics-driven mock draft, meaning she selected each team's draft pick based on positional need and "maximize each team's potential to win as many games as possible in 2020."

In this latest analytics-based model, Andrew Thomas was selected No. 2 overall to the Washington Redskins. 

The Big Four. It's been a topic of discussion leading up to this NFL Draft. Which of the four tackles — Wirfs, Wills, Becton, and Thomas — should be the first tackle taken in the first round? And despite having one of the most accomplished three-year careers of any offensive tackle in recent memory, Thomas has often fallen by the wayside when it comes to mock drafts. 

However, according to Frelund's analytics model, Thomas is the top-ranked tackle available in this year's draft because he will have the biggest impact on Day 1 of the NFL season. 

It's something we've talked about ad nauseam during this process. Though Andrew Thomas may not have the highest ceiling of the four tackles in the discussion, his floor is a Day 1 NFL starter and a dang good one at that. He's a can't miss prospect, not in the sense that there aren't other talented talents, but in the sense that if you take him in the first round there's little to no chance you regret it ten years down the road. 

The Redskins will most likely be taking Chase Young with the second pick when the Bengals inevitably take Joe Burrow, but they certainly will be in need of a left tackle in the very near future. As All-Pro, Trent Williams has made it abundantly clear that he has no intention of remaining in Washington. 

