Former Georgia Tackle, Andrew Thomas to Remain at Left Tackle in 2020

Brooks Austin

Andrew Thomas was the first offensive lineman taken off the board in the 2020 NFL Draft. The New York Giants had their pick of any offensive lineman at the No. 4 overall selection and they chose the All-SEC tackle from the University of Georgia. 

After starting all 15 games as a true freshman in 2017 at the right tackle position, Thomas made a smooth transition over to the left side of the offensive line to man the left tackle position for the proceeding two seasons. He was a freshman All-American, and two time All-American as a sophomore and junior before heading off to the NFL. 

Based on the fact that the New York Giants signed Nate Solder to a league-high, 4-year, $62 million deal last offseason, all assumptions were that Thomas would make the transition back to the right side of the offensive line until Solder's contract was up in 2022. 

However, Nate Solder has opted out of the 2020 NFL Season due to health concerns in the climate surrounding the NFL during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

So, now Thomas will return back to the left side of the offensive line after spending the offseason training at both. 

And expectations for the former Bulldog are already through the roof. ESPN's Bill Barnwell has already projected him as a potential future hall of farmer stating, 

"We still have no idea how Thomas will perform, but if we look back through history, four of the 32 offensive linemen since 1970 who were drafted with a top-five pick have made it to the Hall of Fame. Giants fans would be happy if Thomas solidified a position that has been a mess since Will Beatty tore his pec in 2015."

Barnwell isn't the only member of the national media that thinks Thomas is a bonafide soon to be star either. Pro Football Focus has him ranked the No. 22 overall tackle in the NFL before he's even stepped foot onto the field as an NFL starter. 

