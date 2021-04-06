Ojulari EDGE No. 1 in Latest NFL Mock Draft

Azeez Ojulari has been on pace to become a first round draft pick, and the latest mock draft has him as the first edge player off the board.

Former Georgia outside linebacker, Azeez Ojulari has been heavily involved in the first-round discussion of the 2021 NFL Draft for some time now.

Following his 3.0 sack performance against Cincinnati in the Peach Bowl, Ojulari declared for the NFL Draft having finished with a career-high 9.5 sacks in 2021 as a redshirt sophomore.

Since early January when he officially placed his name in this year's draft, Ojulari has seen his overall NFL Draft projection sky rocket from mid to early second-round projections, to now being in the discussion for EDGE No. 1 off the board.

Former NFL General Manager Mike Tannebaum has released his latest NFL Mock Draft and he has Azeez Ojulari as the first edge defender off the board and for a very unique reason.

With the No. 11 overall pick to the New York Giants, Tannebaum thinks they should be looking at Ojulari.

"Head coach Joe Judge seeks versatile guys off the edge, which is why I'm going with Ojulari here. He's tough and can get home on the QB, but he's also an outside linebacker who can drop into coverage. Kwity Paye (Michigan), for example, doesn't do that." - Tannebaum on Ojulari to the Giants

Opposing programs coaches and fans alike have driven this narrative for a while that Georgia's defensive scheme doesn't produce top-end NFL Draft picks.

Yet, here we have a former NFL GM favoring Ojulari over another elite pass rusher because of the versatility he provides. Versatility that was only on display because of the scheme in which head coach Kirby Smart and coordinator Dan Lanning run.

Ojulari didn't need 12.5 sacks in a season to become a first-round talent. What he did do, however, is capitalize on the opportunities he was provided. It doesn't take long to turn the tape on of Ojulari and see an edge defender that can get after the quarterback.

Though what Georgia allowed him to do in terms of dropping into coverage, could make him that much more attractive to NFL teams around the league.

You May Also Like

Projected Cornerback Depth Chart After Recent Developments

Tykee Smith Film Breakdown

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.