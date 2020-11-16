SI.com
DawgsDaily
HomeThe Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcasts
Search

Azeez Ojulari: 'Destined to Be a Star, Early Draft Pick'

Brooks Austin

Georgia edge rusher Azeez Ojulari has remained overlooked throughout his brief collegiate career. Despite leading the Bulldogs in sacks a year ago, he was left off all three preseason All-SEC teams by the coaches. In fact, his backup Nolan Smith was selected for the third team. 

Now, after just six games, Ojulari has 4.5 sacks, 6.5 tackles for loss and 2.0 forced fumbles and is finally receiving the attention he deserves. 

Pro Football Network's Tony Pauline has listed Ojulari among his top 25 players available in the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft and had some rather flattering things to say about the Georgia edge rusher: 

"In my opinion, Azeez Ojulari is destined to be a star and an early draft pick. He’s an athletic linebacker who often comes out of a three-point stance for the UGA defense. Ojulari is quick and strong for his size, and he plays with great balance. He needs to develop his game, but I love his upside."

Pro Football Network actually has Ojulari going as high as No. 10 overall to the Atlanta Falcons in their latest NFL mock draft. It was noted that Atlanta is in need of a dominant pass rusher and Ojulari has the ferocious intensity that the Falcons need on that side of the ball at the defensive end position. 

Many will remember that Ojulari entered the Georgia program as an outside linebacker who was undersized in terms of his weight. At 6-foot-3, Ojulari arrived on campus fresh off knee surgery to repair a torn ACL he suffered his senior season at Marietta High School and weighed in at around 220 pounds. 

After just three years with the Georgia strength and conditioning staff, Ojulari has bulked up to a staggering 240 pounds and has become a much more explosive athlete. 

He was the first freshman under head coach Kirby Smart to be named a captain during last season's Sugar Bowl, and he could be the first pass rusher to go in the first round of the NFL Draft from Georgia since Leonard Floyd in 2016. 

There have been very few early draft selections for Georgia along the defensive line. The last true defensive end prospect to be drafted in the first round was David Pollack in 2005. 

THANKS FOR READING DAWGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
kobewharton5
kobewharton5

Azeez is going to be making a lot of money on Sundays in my opinion. He reminds me of a lot of Jarvis Jones but has more upside to me! Definitely a guy to watch out for next year on the draft board if he for sure ends up leaving UGA.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Four Stats That Have Defined the 2020 Georgia Bulldogs

A quick look at the stat book reveals a lot about the state of the Georgia football team, both good and bad.

Kyle Funderburk

REPORT: Will Muschamp Fired at South Carolina

Reports have surfaced that South Carolina head coach, Will Muschamp has been relieved of his head coaching duties.

Evan Crowell

How Does Georgia Prepare For 2021 While Finishing Strong?

Georgia Bulldogs fans have come to expect national title contention. So, with those hopes off the table, how do they prepare for 2021?

Evan Crowell

Georgia Falls To No. 13 in Latest AP Poll

The University of Georgia football program fell to No. 13 in Latest AP Poll.

Brooks Austin

It's Time to Let Zeus Loose

Georgia football fans got a glimpse of what Zamir White can do with an abundance of carries. And with four games left, it's timet to feed Zeus.

Evan Crowell

by

kobewharton5

Film Study: Is JT Daniels As Advertised?

JT Daniels is a name that everyone wants to talk about in the Georgia fan base, but is he as advertised? We take a look at the film to answer.

Kobe Wharton

by

TrojanNation

What Does Additional Bye Week Bring for Georgia

Georgia will not be traveling to Missouri for their scheduled noon kickoff Saturday. That begs the question: what does not playing mean for Georgia?

Brooks Austin

Jermaine Burton - The Playmaker Georgia Needed

With several Georgia Bulldog threats out for the season or banged up, Jermaine Burton has continued to step up for UGA on offense.

Evan Crowell

Kirby Smart Slander Needs to Be Tabled

Georgia Football fans need to take a breather and table the Kirby Smart slander.

Alex Bavosa

by

beteam

Kirby Smart's Key Words in Georgia's Quarterback Battle

Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart has fielded a lot of questions recently about the team's quarterback situation.

Kyle Funderburk