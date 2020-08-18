SI.com
DawgsDaily
Georgia's Azeez Ojulari - 'Man, That Offense is Going to Be Good'

Brooks Austin

Azeez Ojulari was the first freshman in the Kirby Smart era to be selected as a team captain a year ago. Entering his Redshirt Sophomore season at Georgia, he has taken on an even larger leadership role for the Georgia Bulldogs. 

Today, he answered a few questions from the media about the upcoming season, including some glowing praise for the offense that Todd Monken and the offensive staff is implementing at the start of fall camp. 

On who has taken the responsibility of keeping the team accountable to properly social distance…

“Yeah, definitely the leadership group has been preaching to the team to make sure they are wearing their mask at all times, in the building and everywhere you go—just keep that mask on for your protection—not just for you but the people around you. So, it’s been a big deal around here.”

On having the opportunity to have more SEC opponents this season with the 10-game, conference only play…

“The SEC is a competition every week, definitely. That will be great for us—going to battle every week no matter what team it is. It is going to be a battle for sure. We have to bring our ‘A’ game every week.”

On what people should expect from a Todd Monken-style offense...

“Man, that offense is going to be good, man! We should come here working hard every day—we are following the coaches’ lead and doing whatever the coaches want us to do. So, they are going to go out there and execute and do what they have to do.”

The Georgia offense under Kirby Smart over the last four years has been 60/40 run to pass. Though in Todd Monken's history as an offensive coordinator, he's been more known for an air raid attack. Some of the footage being released by the Georgia media department would confirm such. 

Monken's offense is predicated on taking deep shots down the field after lulling the defense to sleep with underneath and intermediate routes. This offense should become much more explosive this fall. 

