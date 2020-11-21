It's official, the University of Georgia football team is set to wear the Black jerseys for the first time in 2020. They released two alternate uniforms prior to the season. One was a new alternate road uniform that was a tribute to the 1980 national championship team.

The other, a revamped look at the black jerseys that were made famous back in 2007 against Auburn at home.

Georgia is set to take on Mississippi State beneath the lights on Sanford Stadium at 7:30 PM on the SEC Network, and they will be back in black.

Pregame Notes:

JT Daniels is expected to be named the starter of this contest. It's Daniels's first time on a college football field since the season opener of the 2019 season for the USC Trojans. It will be interesting to see just how much mobility he has on that repaired right knee.

Jordan Davis, Julian Rochester, and Richard LeCounte are expected to miss their second straight contest.

George Pickens is expected to play.

This is the first game in 45 consecutive contests that Georgia is not ranked in the Top-10.

Mississippi State made the trip to Athens with just 49 scholarship players.

Injury Notes:

CB, Kelee Ringo - OUT (Shoulder)

WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint - OUT (Ankle)

WR, Dominick Blaylock - OUT (Knee)

WR, Tommy Bush - Questionable

RB, Kendall Milton - OUT (Knee)

RB, Kenny McIntosh - Questionable (Knee)

DT, Jordan Davis - OUT (Elbow)

DT, Julian Rochester - OUT (Knee)

S, Richard LeCounte - OUT

