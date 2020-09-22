Bold Predictions for 2020 Season

We did it, folks. We have finally arrived at the start of the 2020 Georgia Football season. And quite frankly, for a while there it seemed this day might not arrive. Following the shut down of the sporting world back on March 14th of 2020, though the start of college football season was six months away, as we neared closer and closer, it wasn't a guarantee that this season would happen.

Though it's a completely different season than any in recent memory, with limited fan attendance, an all SEC 10-game schedule, and COVID outbreaks a primary concern for all involved, alas we are here. So, with a season comes bold predictions.

George Pickens goes for 1k

This prediction wouldn't have seemed "bold" during a regular 12-game schedule with a pending SEC Championship game and at least one post season game borderline guaranteed but with only 10 regular season games — the fewest Georgia's played since the 1970 season under Ray Goff — it falls under the bold category.

100-yards per game is very doable for the sophomore standout in 2020. If you will recall, in 2011 under Todd Monken as offensive coordinator, Justin Blackmon averaged 117 YPG at Oklahoma State. The only thing hindering Pickens from becoming just the second wide receiver in Georgia history to reach the 1,000-yard mark is the attention he is likely to receive from opposing defenses. However, if his supporting cast — Kearis Jackson, Demetris Robertson, Matt Landers, Jermaine Burton, etc. — can prove worthy of opponent's coverage, teams will be forced to play Pickens in one on one situations. If not, on come the double teams for No. 1.

Georgia Beats Bama Twice

Now, even as I type this, I have to admit I don't really believe it to be true — hence the bold prediction title — but Georgia will likely faceoff against Alabama twice this season. Once on October 17th in Tuscaloosa, and once in the SEC Championship game assuming both make it there.

What better time to head to Bryant-Denny Stadium than when fan attendance will be drastically limited? If you aren't going to beat Bama — which Georgia hasn't done since 2007 in Tuscaloosa thanks to a Matthew Stafford touchdown pass to Mikey Henderson in overtime — then when will you?

James Cook has 45 receptions

Now, as if beating Bama twice wasn't bold enough, how bout a running back have just four fewer receptions in 2020 than the leading receiver had in 2019? That's bold, but it's possible. In 2015, Monken's final season at Southern Miss, Ito Smith had 49 receptions, Jalen Richard had another 30 receptions. In 2019 in Cleveland, Kareem Hunt had 37 receptions in just 8 games.

Todd Monken's history shows he prioritizes getting the ball to his running backs out of the backfield. This year, that back will likely be James Cook. Finally, Georgia will have found a role for the dynamic athlete from Miami, Florida.

Georgia's Defense Is Somehow Better than 2019

I've been telling anyone that'll listen that there's no way Georgia's defense can be better in 2020 than they were in 2019. They were just that good. 12.57 points allowed per game was the fewest since 1981, that's why it's fallen in this article.

Do I think they are even more talented than they were a year ago on the defensive side of the football? Yes. Do I think they will create more havoc for opposing offenses — interceptions, fumbles, tackles for loss, sacks? Yes. The only thing keeping this defense from being statistically better than they were a year ago is the fact that their offense won't be time of possession and run based. This offense will be putting up points at a higher rate, meaning Georgia's defense is bound to be on the field more.

