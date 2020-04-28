BulldogMaven
Georgia Football Breakout Players for 2020: No. 6 — Travon Walker

Brooks Austin

A member of the Freshman All-SEC Team, it's no surprise that Travon Walker is on this list. When our staff discussed the ten players, Walker ranked as high as No. 2 on some. He's a versatile football player along Georgia's defensive line, a skill that made him such a coveted piece to that 2019 class. 

He's apart of a quartet of impressive rising sophomores as well. He, Nakobe Dean, Tyrique Stevenson, and of course Nolan Smith are the future of the Georgia defense and the future starts now. 

"It's big, but it starts now though. It's going to be very big. But it starts right now. We are going to be in the lab trying to make our defense stronger." - Walker after SECCG  

The graduation of Tyler Clark and Michael Barnett certainly open up opportunities for Travon Walker to receive increased playing time. And he will likely spell Malik Herring at the defensive end position as well. That's probably the future of a guy like Walker in the Georgia defense. Kirby Smart and Glenn Schumann call it their "Mint" package. Where they play what they call "BIg 5's," though most call them 4i techniques (in layman's terms the defensive ends line up on the inside shoulder of the tackle. 

They require bigger defensive ends like Walker, Herring, or even guys like Jonathan Jefferson from Douglas County, Georgia that's committed in the 2021 cycle. Defensive ends that can hold their weight against double teams if need be, while also being athletic enough to play out on the edge. Sounds a lot like Travon Walker, am I right? 

He played a lot and learned even more from his freshman season at Georgia, something that's got him looking forward to this year: 

"From year one I really just look in how the college experience is going to be. How fast tempo the game is going to be. There's a lot to look forward to coming in the next year." 

It's no coincidence that Walker's best game came in the Sugar Bowl without Clark in rotation. He had 3.0 tackles, a tackle for loss, and a sack. A stat line that will become rather common I would imagine headed into year two. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
Brooks Austin
Brooks Austin

Editor

Agreed! The Georgia defense will scatter the NFL draft for years to come. I think the four freshman from a year ago - Dean, Stevenson, Smith and Walker - could all be three and done.

BGilmer18
BGilmer18

Walker is a physical freak! Look for him and several others from the Georgia defense to be NFL Draft picks over the next two years after only having 1 in 2020

