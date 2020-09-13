Rabun County and Prince Avenue faced off Monday in Tiger, Ga. It was a highly anticipated matchup between Gunner Stockton, 2022 South Carolina commit, and Brock Vandagriff, 2021 UGA commit.

My initial thoughts from the game are this: if you want spin rate, zip, and life from the arm paired with a strong athlete, Stockton is your guy. The ball just jumps differently than anything I’ve seen recently in person on a Friday night.

But if you want throws on the run, power in every aspect of his game, a much twitchier athlete, and the cerebral portions of the game. Vandagriff is your guy. I saw things from him mentally that you just don’t see from College players, let alone high school football players.

Rabun has a 2021 wide receiver /safety that will probably have received multiple offers by the time this posts. Adriel Clark. He’s 6’4/205 pounds and played lights out last night on national television. Rabun’s passing attack actually looked stagnant without Clark in the game for most of the third quarter due to a leg injury, only for him to return for the game-winning TD.

It was clear that Rabun County's entire offense was going to be Gunner Stockton. He rushed for 173 yards, and he threw for 173 yards. He was far and away the primary ball carrier, and has been for the majority of his high school career as a quarterback. He will be near 850 carries by the time he leaves his senior season. Whereas Vandagriff only runs when needed.

