The greater Atlanta area is becoming more and more known for its football talent. There are 88 players in the NFL currently from the state of Georgia. Names like Deshaun Watson, Alvin Kamara, Tyreek Hill, AJ Bouye, Cordy Glenn, and Cam Newton. All Peach State products, all grew up within an hour from the city of Atlanta.

A lot of that talent being produced out of "The A" is a direct result of not just the premier coaching staffs at the respective high schools, but it's also a direct result of the trainers in the area as well.

If there's a top wideout, odds are Terrence Edwards has worked with him. If there's a top quarterback, odds are Quincy Avery, Tony Ballard or Ron Veal has worked with him. If there's a top DB, Glen Ford or Justin Miller has worked with him.

And if there's a top offensive or defensive lineman, Kevin McAlmont is working with them. So, that's who Georgia signee, Broderick Jones is spending this quarantine time with. Kevin McAlmont is taking one of the most talented athletes in the 2020 class in Jones and molding him into a technician one workout at a time.

I asked McAlmont to describe Broderick Jones:

"Man, where do I start? First of all, he's a top OL recruit for the 2020 class that's a really explosive basketball player. For me, that's a big plus. So when you put that together with the offensive lineman skills, it makes you a great lineman. Being that athletic, long, and that big is always a plus going into a school such as Georgia. he's a great kid and he's well respected in the community. Everyone's rooting for him."

Athletic is an understatement for Jones. At 6'6, 300 pounds he's got the movement patterns of a defensive back. His explosiveness on the basketball court shows up in his offensive line play as well. He's still a tad raw, but he can win on an SEC level with his athleticism alone at this point. The moment he hones the technique, it's difficult to tell where his ceiling even is.

McAlmont is doing his part in making taking an already great young player and turning him into that future first-round draft pick that Jones has the potential to be. As for right now, McAlmont is doing his part to make sure Jones is prepared for what's instore upon arrival in Athens:

"He's already people making sure he's conditioned and lifting weights. With me, I'm just trying to increase his offensive line IQ before he reports. Making sure he's comfortable with basic OL drills and terminology. Things I feel he will have to get done as soon as he reports."

