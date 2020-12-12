At the beginning of the year, if you were told that the Georgia Bulldogs would have one of the most exciting quarterback-receiver duos in the country, you would have probably thought of Jamie Newman and George Pickens. Everyone knows that wide receiver George Pickens is uber-talented and can make any play you ask him to. In addition, quarterback JT Daniels has all the makings of an elite quarterback with big-time NFL attributes.

These things can both be true, but to become a great duo, the quarterback and receiver have to establish chemistry, trust, and relationship to truly set the nation on fire. These two have done exactly that.

One of the most important things to these two's success is that they both need each other. If you take a look at what Pickens was able to do with both Jake Fromm and Stetson Bennett, he was still a good receiver but could not break into that next level. By all accounts, Pickens has always had the talent. Still, the unfortunate thing about playing receiver is that to play at your very best much of the responsibility falls on the quarterback, which you can't control. Daniels needs a specimen like Pickens, with the keyword being specimen. He played with Amon-Ra St. Brown, Michael Pittman Jr., and others at USC. Everyone he played with at USC should be a top-60 pick in the NFL draft, but none of them hold a candle to Pickens.

You give JT Daniels a wide receiver he trusts, and he makes plays downfield. You give George Pickens a quarterback willing to throw the ball downfield, and he catches them.

Daniels is using Pickens in the most effective way possible. He's using him as a security blanket. Take the slant route that ended up going for a touchdown for example. Missouri brought pressure, and Georgia sent slants both ways. Daniels made up his mind early that it was Pickens that was his best chance to win. He fakes the handoff, flips his hips, and fires the ball all in one motion. It's a great ball, Pickens turns up-field, and the result is six points.

It's also clear that whenever JT Daniels sees one on one with Pickens, they are taking the shot downfield. Pickens may be the scariest receiver in all of the country when the ball goes into the air for a jump ball. Daniels has consistently placed the ball where it's needed to be. When Daniels took his second deep shot to Pickens, it seemed as if the ball were going to fall helplessly down to the ground in the endzone. However, after getting by the defensive back George somehow knew to bend back inside to secure the catch. That is pure reps and chemistry from those two, a play that many other quarterback-receiver tandems don't make.

The scariest thing about this pairing is that it seems like they are just getting started. Every week they continuously put a better collective performance on the field than the last. Heading into next year, the aspiration is a national championship. To do that, the Bulldogs need a pair of playmakers to take over the offense in a historic way. It appears that this pairing can be Pickens and Daniels, and if they continue this upward trajectory, defensive backs alike should beware.