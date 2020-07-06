Georgia's offensive line is undergoing quite a reshaping following a solid 2019 campaign. The Dawgs saw both tackles — Andrew Thomas and Isaiah Wilson — go off the board within the first 31 picks of the NFL Draft as well as Solomon Kindley hear his name called in the third round to the Miami Dolphins.

So, it will be a totally new look for Georgia up front this fall. Though, apart from one position (Left Tackle), Bulldogs fans will see familiar faces across the board.

Jamaree Salyer has been a mainstay along this offensive line, playing both guard positions and now transitioning to tackle. Ben Cleveland has started 16 games over three seasons, playing in 36 contests after redshirting his freshman season.

Justin Shaffer has played in 26 games during three seasons in Athens, and of course there's Trey Hill. Hill is the only returning starter from a year ago, started all 14 games at the center position.

So, after arriving in Athens as the nation's top-ranked center in 2019, where does Clay Webb land among the ranks?

Webb saw action in just two games a year ago and took a redshirt while winning offensive scout team player of the year. Undoubtedly he played well during practice, but is there room for him to earn playing time this season barring any injury? He's shown the ability to play both guard spots and has rotated around during practice doing exactly that, but he's not the only one. Warren Ericson got the nod over Clay Webb and others during the Sugar Bowl when Cleveland was out due to academic suspension and both Cade Mays and Salyer kicked out to tackle to fill the void left by Wilson and Thomas.

Webb has undoubtedly had to add some strength and weight since arriving in Athens, but similar to last season, it's going to be tough for him to find his way into the lineup with all things considered. However, one thing we know about college football, especially in the SEC, injuries along the offensive line are bound to occur. It's rare you find the same starting five, week one of a season as you will throughout the year.

Webb, like a lot of highly touted offensive linemen that enter the Georgia program, will have to continue to cross-train at all three interior offensive line positions, play in a sparing role with extended minutes during non-conference games, and wait for his name to be called when an injury does occur.

That's not to say he won't be able to beat Shaffer out for a spot, but based on the coaching style of Matt Luke, a nasty pulling guard like Shaffer is invaluable for the type of run game that Georgia is likely installing in 2020.

That's without even mentioning a young man by the name of Sedrick Van Pran-Granger who was the nation's No. 1 center in his own right coming out of Warren Easton high school in New Orleans, Louisiana.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.