Georgia Commit Dawkins Wins South Carolina Mr. Football Award

While the Georgia football team has four more weeks left in the season, the high-school football season is nearing completion in states across the nation.

At the conclusion of every season, each state honors a Mr. Football to the best player. South Carolina recently named 2021 Georgia commit Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins its Mr. Football for this season.

Ingram-Dawkins was somewhat under the radar throughout his recruitment. He received some big offers, but appeared to be one of the most underrated recruits in the class until recently. In the last few months, he has skyrocketed up the rankings lists and now sits as the No. 149 overall prospect according to the 247Sports Composite.

He projects as someone who can immediately play situational downs for the Bulldogs next year if need be. He stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 298 pounds. Ingram-Dawkins is still learning how to play with his recent size increase after adding 60 pounds between his sophomore and junior seasons. His instincts off the line of scrimmage are second to none, and should evolve into a scary force with a little bit of fine-tuning from the Georgia coaching staff.

Ingram-Dawkins joins an elite list of players to have won the South Carolina Mr. Football award. Here are just a few notable recipients and how they fared beyond high school:

2019: QB Luke Doty. Had multiple starts as a true freshman at South Carolina.

2010: DE Jadeveon Clowney. Started on the defensive line for South Carolina for three years. All-America and No. 1 overall pick by the Houston Texans.

2008: CB Stephon Gilmore. Was a multi-year starter at South Carolina and No. 10 overall pick by the Buffalo Bills. Was 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year with the New England Patriots.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.