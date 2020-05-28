DawgsDaily
Stong Indication that Georgia Could Be Landing Spot for USC's J.T. Daniels

BGilmer18

As first reported by Jake Reuse of UGAsports.com, there seems to be some serious rumblings that former five-star prospect, J.T. Daniels potentially landing in Athens and playing for Georgia. 

Sources we've spoken to in the Los Angeles area around the USC program have indicated that it's "pretty much a done deal," but no official word from Daniels or anyone in the program has been given. 

In the class of 2018, Daniels was the number two ranked pro-style signal caller in the country, and being a Santa Ana, California native, he was a Trojan all the way. The alumni of famed Mater Dei High School played eleven games for USC in 2018. As a freshman he posted a completion percentage of 59.5%, completing 216 of his 363 attempts. Those completions racked up 2,672 yards and Daniels finished the campaign with 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions on his record.

Daniels only appeared in one game, the opener, for the Trojans in the 2019 season. USC came out of that game with the win versus Fresno State, but their then true sophomore quarterback suffered a season-ending knee injury in which he tore both his ACL and meniscus. That was the last action that Daniels would ever see for the Trojans as he entered the transfer portal on April 16th of this year.

Kirby Smart is not hesitant to stockpile talent in a quarterback room, that has been proven during his tenure with the Dawgs. However, with Carson Beck, Stetson Bennett, and Dwan Mathis already on the roster, and Brock Vandagriff committed to Georgia in the class of 2021, it will be interesting to see how the personnel shakes out going forward.

One thing is for sure. It seems as if an extremely talented player could be added to the squad in the Classic City.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.

