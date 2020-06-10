Young and energetic. Two words that not only describe Georgia defensive coordinator, Dan Lanning, but two words that are on the top of the list of requirements for most athletic directors across the country that are looking to hire a new head football coach.

It's a grinding and grueling profession that requires a high level of energy and adaptability that will lead to success on the collegiate and even professional rankings. Sure, the experience is often valued, but it's falling down the list of requirements as of late.

Here's a list of prominent Power 5 head coaches, and the age they were hired:

Lincoln Riley, hired at 34 (Oklahoma)

P.J. Fleck, hired at 37 (Minnesota)

Eli Drinkwitz, hired at 37 (Missouri)

Mike Norvell, hired at 39 (FSU)

Kirby Smart, hired at 39 (Georgia)

Ryan Day, hired at 41 (Ohio State)

Hiring young coaches isn't exclusive to college football either:

Sean McVay, hired at 30 (Rams)

Zac Taylor, hired at 36 (Bengals)

Brian Flores, hired at 38 (Dolphins)

Matt LaFleur, hired at 39 (Packers)

Lanning is only 34 years old, so he's still got some time to continue to learn under Smart. However, P.J. Fleck was a head coach at Western Michigan at the age of 33. Mike Norvell, Lanning's former co-worker and friend at Arizona State was the head coach at Memphis at 37. Eli Drinkwitz took his first head coaching job at Appalachian State at 38.

If, and when, Georgia's defense comes out in 2020 and plays to the caliber that they are capable of, Lanning's name is only going to continue to circulate for job openings across the country.

It may not be a power-5 program initially, just like Fleck, Norvell, Drinkwitz, and countless others, he may have to work his way back into the Power-5 after turning a mid-major program around, but there's little to no doubt that Lanning will be a head coach someday. And it's more likely than not, that it's going to be sooner rather than later.

And when he does take a job elsewhere, Glenn Schumann is lying in the weeds as Kirby Smart's next wunderkind. Schumann is an incredibly smart and analytical football coach that helps run a lot of Georgia's defensive meetings. In fact, when Smart goes to coaching clinics across the country, it's Schumann who tags along to help run the clinic.

Schumann just turned 30.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.