Dan Lanning Squashed Texas Rumors

Georgia football defensive coordinator Dan Lanning is staying in Athens after turning down an offer to lead the defense at Texas.

According his social media feeds, Dan Lanning has turned down an opportunity to work at Texas to stay at Georgia. There were rumors all week surrounding Lanning possibly going to Texas but ultimately his love and loyalty for the program kept him in Athens.

Lanning has done a fantastic job in his tenure at Georgia, evidenced by the elite defensive performances that Georgia has put together in recent seasons. His reputation has garnered attention from schools around the nation but he has not gotten a head coaching offer to date.

In the coming years, he’ll likely receive a head coaching offer. At the moment, he is content being the defensive coordinator of the Georgia Bulldogs.

Lanning’s loyalty to the program is tremendous, and also shows the culture that head coach Kirby Smart has built. There were reports that the Texas job was a significant pay raise for Lanning, and while he likely will get a raise from Georgia this offseason it is evident that the money isn’t what matters most to him.

