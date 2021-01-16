The Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcasts
Search

Dan Lanning Turns Down Texas Job

Georgia football defensive coordinator Dan Lanning is staying in Athens after turning down an offer to lead the defense at Texas.
Author:
Publish date:

According to a report from 247Sports Insider Rusty Mansell, Georgia football defensive coordinator Dan Lanning has turned down the same position at Texas to stay at Georgia. 

There were rumors all week surrounding Lanning possibly going to Texas but ultimately his loyalty for the program kept him in Athens. 

According his social media feeds, Dan Lanning has turned down an opportunity to work at Texas to stay at Georgia. There were rumors all week surrounding Lanning possibly going to Texas but ultimately his love and loyalty for the program kept him in Athens.

Lanning has done a fantastic job in his tenure at Georgia, evidenced by the elite defensive performances that Georgia has put together in recent seasons. His reputation has garnered attention from schools around the nation but he has not gotten a head coaching offer to date.

In the coming years, he’ll likely receive a head coaching offer. At the moment, he is content being the defensive coordinator of the Georgia Bulldogs.

Lanning’s loyalty to the program is tremendous, and also shows the culture that head coach Kirby Smart has built. There were reports that the Texas job was a significant pay raise for Lanning, and while he likely will get a raise from Georgia this offseason it is evident that the money isn’t what matters most to him. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.

USATSI_13763889
News

Dan Lanning Squashed Texas Rumors

201014_AJW_FB_PRACITCE_025-M
News

Latest on Speculation of Lanning to Texas

201010_CLS_FB_TN_054-L
News

NFL Mock Draft - Dawgs Edition

USATSI_15050731 (1)
News

Still No Word From Demetris Robertson?

7818173
News

Netori Johnson Has Found a New Home

uga-arkanasas 3373-L
News

2021 NFL Draft Profile - Tyson Campbell

E615C1E6-2373-41D9-9D19-24E5685A66C2
Recruiting

Gunner Stockton Film Review

101020_UGA_stevenson 3607-M
News

What Happened with Tyrique Stevenson?