D'Andre Swift Has Second-Highest Madden Rookie Rating

Brooks Austin

Playing behind Nick Chubb and Sony Michel, D'Andre Swift posted 618 rushing yards (3 TD) and 153 receiving yards (1 TD) during his freshman year. Taking over as the starter, Swift led the Georgia backfield with 2,267 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns during his final two seasons. The former Georgia star is also a pass-catching threat out of the backfield, posting 666 receiving yards and five TD in 43 games.

Now, headed off to the Detroit Lions, Swift has received his rookie Madden rating, and it's the second-highest of any running back in the 2020 NFL Draft class behind only JK Dobbins. 

  • JK Dobbins - 75 OVR
  • D'Andre Swift - 74 OVR
  • Clyde Edwards-Helaire - 74 OVR
  • Cam Akers - 73 OVR
  • Jonathan Taylor - 73 OVR
  • AJ Dillon - 72 OVR

One thing that might confuse some people, despite Swift running a 4.48 at the NFL combine, faster than all but Akers and Taylor, Swift's speed rating was at 89.  

USATSI_13761838

Known for his lethal one cut ability, one would think Swift's agility rating would be rated rather high, though, at a 90 OVR, he's three points behind Cam Akers in that category. And despite carrying the workload in the SEC and doing so fairly well, his strength rating came back at a 68 OVR which was the lowest among drafted running backs. 

The Madden ratings did however reflect Swift's catching ability with a 70 OVR rating which is the highest amongst all rookie running backs. 

Swift will battle for carries in that Detroit backfield with former Auburn running back, Kerryon Johnson. Johnson spoke to the Detroit media after the Lions drafted Swift and he's "excited" to have the Georgia back on the squad: 

"I'm excited. I mean, he's a phenomenal player. I remember playing against him in college. When that kid (Swift) stepped on the field -- I mean, he's lightning in a bottle. He's threatening to go 80 yards, 70, 60 every time he touches it. I can learn from him. He can learn from me. We can all learn from each other. We can all get better and that's the main thing."

