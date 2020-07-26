Access for the media to get to talk to any player at the University of Georgia right now has been taken away due to COVID-19 protocol, and for good reason. In order to protect the players, coaches, and even season for that matter, they've had to control the amount of interpersonal contact as much as possible.

Though that hasn't stopped players like Darnell Washington from jumping on his Instagram account and doing live streams at midnight with the title "Let's talk ask anything and everything."

One of the first questions that came across the screen last night was "How are you liking Georgia?"

"So, I like Georgia but there is a downfall. Georgia is good, hands down. Love coach Smart, love all the coaches, love the fans, love everything about it. The only thing like, it's not like I miss home or anything like that. My daughter is coming out the 7th, my girl is coming out the 7th, I don't know I just miss them. I miss the people back home."

Washington's daughter recently turned one, and one could only imagine how difficult it is for a new father to have his daughter clear across the country. Though everything else in Athens appears to be going well.

Washington was also asked about whether or not he was going to start at Tight End this fall for Georgia:

"I really don't care about starting because you could be a non-starter and still go off. Like, Tre' (McKitty) could start the first play of the game but he might get taken out the second play of the game. Like, I really don't care about who's starting and who's not."

He was then asked how much he bench presses, and he mentioned that he's never maxed out but he handled 295 pounds fairly easily the other day in the UGA weight room. Then the topic of his height and weight was discussed and he said that he's 6'7.5, but people typically say he's 6'8 so he just go with that, and despite being listed at 260 pounds on the UGA roster he says he's weighing in at 272 pounds.

It's not conventional journalism, but it's the world we live in right now and it's still our job here at Dawgs Daily to report on everything we possibly can to bring our readers every piece of information we can.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.