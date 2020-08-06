Divaad Wilson enterred the transfer portal a few weeks back and has announced Thursday on his Instagram page that he will be transferring to UCF to play for the Golden Knights.

Wilson made the following statement via his Twitter account when he announced his departure from the University of Georgia:

"My time at the University of Georiga has been a wonderful experience... especially the fans, I love you guys and the atmospheres, but I have decided that parting ways with UGA so I can be closer to home during this time would be in my best interest for me.... My name will be further entered in the Transfer Portal - Divaad "Newt" Wilson"

So, with Wilson being from Miami, obviously, the Hurricanes became an immediate target destination for the former Georiga defensive back, but it's UCF that will gain his services following the transfer.

Distance appears to be the primary point of concern for Wilson, of course, he's not going to say it's about playing time because we just don't know how the STAR position was going to shake out in 2020 but all signs now point to Stevenson and Webb battling it out this fall for the starting role.

UCF is ranked inside the Top-25 on both the AP Polls and the coaches poll headed into the 2020 football season.

