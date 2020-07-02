Georgia's defensive coordinator, Dan Lanning is just 34 years of age, yet he's already accomplished so much in his coaching career. After spending a season as just one year as the outside linebackers coach at Georgia, when Mel Tucker left to become the head coach at Colorado State, Kirby Smart quickly made the decision to upgrade Lanning to the defensive coordinator position.

And what a decision it was. Lanning's defense led the country in points per game in 2019, and his energy as a coach propelled the defense to another level. His players love playing for him, and it's based solely off how much he cares for and loves them while coaching them as hard as anybody on staff.

That care and love doesn't just stop on the football field and within the Georgia football building and among the staff.

Five months ago, Dan Lanning visited a young man that was going through a tough time in his life and needed some guidance and comfort. Divaad Wilson's mother tells a story about Dan Lanning visiting her youngest son in school after the passing of his father.

"I wasn't going to share this but in a time where tragedy and ill will surround us, I thought I'd share something heartwarming. About five months ago my youngest was acting out in school. We'd lost my dad an then his big brother left for college and it's been a hard adjustment for him. I made the mistake of telling Newt who became worried and confided in Coach Lanning who was coming in town; he went out of his way to go visit my baby at school. Keep in mind, he'd never met us as he was still fairly new at UGA but he still did what he could to support my big baby and mentor my little one. I'll forever be grateful because this was purely an unselfish act. #GoDawgs."

