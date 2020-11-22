Georgia's offense has struggled at the quarterback position for the overwhelming majority of the football season. Quarterback JT Daniels got his first start as a Georgia Bulldog, and the former USC Trojan did not disappoint.

Daniels was 28 for 38 for 401 yards and 4 TDs. He made one poor decision all night and it came early in the football game. Not only that, he was the primary reason for Georgia's win tonight. They had a season-low 8 rushing yards in Saturday night's contest and Daniels placed them in a position to win.

Daniels did a tremendous job of getting his wide receivers a chance to go up and win 50/50 balls. He has a tremendous amount of confidence in his abilities and he will place the football in windows where only his wide receivers can go get.

He was also borderline ridiculous on third down. Georgia was 8 for 13 on third down, a 66.7% clip on third down. Coming into Saturday night's football game, Georgia was converting on just 42% of their passes.

As the game wore on, Daniels became more and more confident and consistent in his pocket presence. There was a drive midway through the third quarter that culminated in a touchdown pass to Kearis Jackson, where Daniels had two touchdown passes dropped. The drop by George Pickens was a play in which Daniels made a defender miss, stepped into the pocket and delivered a strike.

That's the type of stuff Georgia has been missing at the quarterback position for quite some time. In fact, JT Daniels is the first Georgia quarterback since Aaron Murray in 2013 to throw for 400 yards in a single game.

Georgia has had wide receivers running open all season, as Kirby Smart said they just needed a quarterback that can hit the layups. Well, JT Daniels was hitting the three-ball from the logo tonight.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.