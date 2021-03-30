What Georgia's Defense May Look Like in 2021

Georgia football's defense is reformatting itself to make use of the personnel it will field in 2021.

The first two weeks of spring practice, and subsequent media sessions have revealed a lot about Georgia football's defense.

Georgia's defense isn't making any drastic changes. Rather, it's matching its primary formations with its personnel. So, what exactly will Georgia's defense look like in 2021? Based on what we've seen and heard so far, here are Georgia's starting lineups and the basis of those units.

Typical early downs

The 3-4 is back, or at least that's the plan. Through 2019 and 2020, Georgia's base defense resembled a 4-2-5. The STAR position was almost always filled by a defensive back. But Georgia is short on experienced defensive backs this season and resetting to a traditional seven-man front will help Georgia's pass rush and run defense.

How does Georgia plan on re-implementing the 3-4? By developing outside linebacker Adam Anderson into a great all-around defensive football player. Anderson is already one of Georgia's most consistent pass rushers, and he's an underrated run-stopper, but he has untapped potential in pass coverage.

The key to successfully running a 3-4 defense this year is making sure Anderson reaches that potential. If any coaching staff can accomplish that, it's Georgia's. This defense is known for having linebackers capable of occasionally playing man coverage against SEC-caliber wide receivers.

Here's what Georgia's starting defense could look like in a 3-4 formation.

Defensive end: Travon Walker

Defensive tackle: Devonte Wyatt

Nose guard: Jordan Davis

Jack linebacker: Nolan Smith

Mike linebacker: Nakobe Dean

Will linebacker: Quay Walker

STAR: Adam Anderson

Cornerback: Kelee Ringo

Cornerback: Jalen Kimber

Safety: Lewis Cine

Safety: Christopher Smith

Passing downs

No matter how good Anderson becomes in pass coverage, Georgia can't hunker down in a 3-4 on obvious passing downs. That's when it needs to revert to a nickel formation to match the extra receivers the offense will field.

Don't expect Anderson to leave the field, however. He made a name for himself on passing downs, it's his specialty. Instead, Anderson could move into the box as another traditional linebacker. Depending on the specific situation, Georgia will either pull a defensive lineman or a linebacker off the field in favor of a fifth defensive back.

That fifth DB should either be Latavious Brini, Nyland Green or Ameer Speed. Brini and Speed are a pair of seniors who have shown impressive patience in waiting for their opportunities. Speed is yet to have a breakout performance, while Brini had an impressive game in the Peach Bowl. Green is a newcomer and history has shown Georgia doesn't mind throwing young DBs into the fire.

Here's what Georgia's primary defense could look like in a nickel defense. Note that there are 12 positions listed because Georgia may not favor one specific nickel formation.

Defensive end: Travon Walker

Defensive tackle: Devonte Wyatt

Nose guard: Jordan Davis

Jack linebacker: Nolan Smith

Mike linebacker: Nakobe Dean

Will linebacker: Quay Walker

STAR: Adam Anderson

Cornerback: Kelee Ringo

Cornerback: Jalen Kimber

Nickelback: Latavious Brini, Nyland Green or Ameer Speed

Safety: Lewis Cine

Safety: Christopher Smith

Second stringers with big roles

That's what Georgia's starting lineup will look like in 3-4 and nickel formations, but what about the backups? Georgia has a deep defense characterized by future superstars and veteran role players. Where do they fit in?

LB, Channing Tindall: An underrated pass rusher from the second level. Expect to see Tindall rotate with Quay Walker throughout the year, especially when Georgia needs to create some more havoc. Tindall could come in on passing downs when Georgia desperately needs a stop, as well as early downs after the Bulldogs have allowed a few first downs on a drive.

DE, Jalen Carter: The future of Georgia's defensive line has Jalen Carter at its core. Carter is capable of playing either defensive end or defensive tackle. Formations with Carter at DE could resemble a traditional 3-4 with two edge rushers, meaning Anderson will lineup as a sam linebacker.