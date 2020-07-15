Georgia's quarterback room is one of the more compelling stories of the 2020 college football season. Before JT Daniels was even granted eligibility, things were extremely deep.

You of course had Jamie Newman who was the most sought after graduate transfer in the quarterback market this offseason. There was Stetson Bennett who has settled in comfortably over the years into a solid backup role. There's Carson Beck who competed in the Elite 11 in 2019 and turned heads as an early enrollee during the Sugar Bowl practices. Not to mention the other transfer in Austin Kirksey from Nevada by way of Walton high school in Marietta, Georgia.

Oh, and there's this 6'6, 215-pound quarterback with a rocket attached to his shoulder by the name of D'Wan Mathis that has seemed to have been written off as a quarterback in the mix.

Not by Malik Herring and some of his fellow members of the Georgia defense, however. Tuesday they took to social media to remind everyone just how good D'Wan (Duece) Mathis is.

The tweet from Herring was quickly quoted by Eric Stokes, saying "He like Dat!!" Then a fellow member of the 2019 signing class, Rian Davis hopped in to say "He been like dat... y'all gone see"

It doesn't take long watching Mathis throw the football to understand that he can make throws that others simply can't, and during a time where Georgia is left playing 7-on-7, 1on1's, and throwing routes on air, I can assure you D'Wan Mathis is turning heads.

Though the question of whether Mathis will ever get to play at Georgia is a realistic one. And it's not just for him either. With JT Daniels having three years of eligibility and Brock Vandagriff arriving on campus in January of 2021, the same questions revolve around Carson Beck. Though, considering the talent of both quarterbacks, they will be playing Power-5 football somewhere. It's just a matter of where.

It doesn't take a football savant to understand that only one guy plays the quarterback position, while the others rotated holding clipboards and signaling formations. And when you've got four guys on the roster that have the ability to be a starter (Newman, Daniels, Mathis, and Beck) it's only a matter of time before they are starting somewhere else.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.