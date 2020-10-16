SI.com
DawgsDaily
Georgia Defensive Players to Watch vs. Alabama

Kyle Funderburk

Georgia's defense is facing its biggest challenge of the 2020 season Saturday. Alabama has arguably the best offense in the SEC. The Crimson Tide can beat teams in a myriad of ways. 

Najee Harris is a fantastic running back, and he already has 423 yards of offense with 10 touchdowns. Understudy Brian Robinson Jr. has 154 yards on 24 rushes. Both are fast and physical backs who run behind a dominant offensive line.

Alabama's passing game is what has the nation talking. Jaylen Waddle, Devonta Smith and John Metchie form an elite trio of receivers. They are shredding defensive backfields and making themselves easy targets for quarterback Mac Jones. Tight end Miller Forristall is also no slouch and teams can't afford to neglect him.

To stop Alabama's offense, Georgia is going to need lights-out performances from the following Bulldogs:

Safeties Richard LeCounte III and Lewis Cine

After Tennessee scored on a pair of deep passes last week at Georgia, Alabama will certainly be aiming to go deep on the Bulldogs' defense. If there's any team in the nation that excels at dropping bombs, it's Alabama. 

The Bulldogs potentially have a group of corners and nickel backs that can keep up with Alabama's trio of wideouts, but they aren't going to win every battle. That's where Georgia will need the safeties the most Saturday. When one of the corners inevitably gets beat, LeCounte and/or Cine have to be there to prevent the deep pass from being completed.

Nose guard Jordan Davis

Alabama doesn't just pass all over opponents, it runs over them, too. But the Crimson Tide may struggle on the ground this week against a run defense that is allowing just 38.3 yards per game and 1.5 yards per carry.

Davis is leading the charge for Georgia's run defense. The super-athlete demands double teams from everyone, and Alabama is no exception. Davis is going to take away interior running lanes, clearing a path for Georgia's linebackers to contain Harris and Robinson.

Everyone Else

This sounds like a copout, but it's true. Georgia will need everyone to be at their best Saturday. Against Alabama's offense, Georgia can't afford to have a weak link on the defense. 

Eric Stokes, Tyson Campbell and the rest of Georgia's corners and nickels can't let Alabama's receivers shred them. Malik Herring, Travon Walker and every defensive lineman that sees the field needs to be stout against the Crimson Tide's offensive line. Edge rushers Nolan Smith, Azeez Ojulari and Adam Anderson have to put pressure on Mac Jones.

